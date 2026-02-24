Mining companies got rich through plundering

İlayda Sorku

The mining sector experienced massive expansion during the AKP regime's time in power. The number of licences multiplied, gold production increased, and tens of thousands of hectares of forest land were opened up for mining activities. However, despite all this expansion, the sector's share of gross domestic product (GDP) did not exceed the 0.9-1.4 per cent range.

While the sector's weight in national income remained static, its impact on nature expanded. While the economic contribution remained relatively low, environmental costs and public risks increased. While the investment environment was expanded through planning and regulatory reforms, new areas for capital accumulation were opened through licensing and land allocation. Despite accounting for only 1 per cent of GDP, large swathes of the country's geography were licensed.

LICENCES DOUBLED

Between 1923 and 2002, a total of 1,186 mining licences were granted across Turkey. In contrast, in just the 15 years between 2008 and 2023, the number of licences reached 386,000. According to data from the General Directorate of Mining and Petroleum Affairs (MAPEG), the number of operating licences in Turkey reached 7,628 as of the beginning of 2026. The data showed that mining was systematically expanded during the AKP period.

Despite hundreds of thousands of permits, thousands of operating licences and an increase in production, the sector's share of national income remained in the 0.9-1.4 per cent range. On the other hand, gold production provided a striking example. Annual production, which was 5 tonnes in 2004, rose to 14.5 tonnes in 2009, 31 tonnes in 2014, and 42 tonnes in 2020. However, the increase in production did not translate into a structural leap in the share of GDP. The share of mining and quarrying in GDP fell to 0.9 per cent in 2024, even lower than the rates 20 years ago.

NOT A COINCIDENCE

One of the most tangible results of the expansion in mining was seen in forest areas. According to data from the General Directorate of Forestry (OGM), 23,053 hectares of forest area were opened up for non-forestry activities in 2024. Of this, 10,244 hectares were directly allocated to mining activities. The data revealed that mining activities expanded not only in terms of production volume but also in terms of the area of the ecosystem directly affected. This expansion is not coincidental. The Mining Policies Special Expertise Commission Report, prepared by the Presidency of Strategy and Budget within the scope of the Twelfth Development Plan (2024-2028), recommended that mining exploration activities be considered activities in the public interest, that the permit processes be accelerated, and that the investment environment be strengthened. It was emphasised that the EIA processes, which were made functional with the regulation in the Mining Law, known to the public as the ‘occupation law’, should not constitute an obstacle to investment.

EXTRACTIVISM

Mining engineer Mehmet Torun, who stated that 60 of the 90 types of minerals traded worldwide are produced in Turkey, said, "Turkey also has a reserve advantage in certain minerals, particularly boron. However, what is important here is whether these minerals are being used for the benefit of the people. Unfortunately, the figures show that these minerals are being sold abroad as raw materials, serving the industries of developed countries, and making no significant contribution to this country's economy or added value. The name for this activity, where a country's minerals are taken and exploited with cheap labour and by plundering the environment, is colonial mining."

THE PEOPLE WILL SUFFER

Pointing out that 500 tonnes of gold have been produced since the 2000s, Torun said, "However, the gold produced has not benefited either the country as a whole or the local people. The profits went into the coffers of foreign monopolies, leaving the damage it caused to this country. A narrative was developed that the proceeds from rare earth elements would immediately go into the country's coffers. The same narrative was developed for gold mining 20-25 years ago. News stories were published saying that we have gold underground, we will produce it immediately and become rich, we will pay off our debts, we will have trillions of dollars. At this point, all that remains are cyanide ponds, contaminated soil, dispossessed and landless villagers, and their struggle,‘ he said. Finally, drawing attention to the importance of other economic activities in regions targeted by mining companies, such as Ordu Fatsa, Torun said: ’The country has an annual hazelnut export revenue of over 2 billion dollars. But if you go and cut down the hazelnut orchards in Fatsa, contaminate the area with cyanide, and render the region unusable, you will be killing the goose that lays the golden eggs.

Exports may not drop to zero, but they will decrease, and quality will decline. Perhaps in the coming years, we will see hazelnuts rejected at customs due to cyanide contamination. When long-term planning is neglected and only short-term policies that benefit certain individuals are implemented, this country will lose, this people will lose, we will lose."

***

THE CALL FOR REBELLION ECHOES IN MINING BASINS

Mining and energy workers in Izmir, Manisa and Sivas are resisting layoffs and privatisation policies. The workers demand their unpaid rights, reinstatement and nationalisation.

3 SHIFTS IN FULL FORCE RESISTANCE IN KINIK

Polyak Eynez mine workers in Kınık, Izmir, are resisting in full force across 3 shifts, led by the Union of Independent Mine Workers (Bağımsız Maden İşçileri Sendikası).

The crisis at Polyak Eynez Mining began when the Özyeğin family transferred their shares in FİBA Holding to the Chinese company Qitahie Longcoal Mining. In a statement on the process from the Independent Mine Workers' Union, it was emphasised that the company was preparing to lay off all workers.

The statement reported that prior to the transfer, approximately 1,700 of the 3,000 miners employed at the facility had been laid off, while 1,243 workers continued to work under the Chinese company. It noted: "During the transfer process, disputes arose between the two companies regarding the workers' personal rights, and the new acquiring company was unable to provide any guarantee regarding these rights. Public allegations suggest that the Polyak Maden operation was transferred for a symbolic fee of 100 lira. However, the fact that there are materials worth at least 60 million euros within the operation strengthens suspicions that the transfer process was dubious."

While the miners continued their protest by not leaving the mine, including the night shift, the union listed their demands as follows: ‘Our demands are: payment of wages and bonuses, clarification of pay days, and guaranteeing all rights of miners who have worked inside for many years, especially seniority notice.’

SOMA THERMAL POWER PLANT SHOULD BE EXPROPRIATED

87 workers who were placed on unpaid leave at the Soma Thermal Power Plant continue their protest in the tent they set up the previous day. Yesterday, the workers received support from EMEP and TİP. The workers, who welcomed visitors to their tent, demanded nationalisation. Operations at the power plant, which was privatised and sold to Konya Şeker in 2015, have been gradually shut down. Workers organised under TES-İŞ are resisting, demanding immediate nationalisation and reinstatement. Energy worker Yüksel Çetin said, "I have worked here for 13 years. I came to work while fasting, swiped my card, but it gave an “invalid” warning. I have been put on unpaid leave. This place needs to be nationalised immediately. There is no other solution for this place. They should not leave us here alone. This power plant should operate, Soma should remain standing. Soma means the power plant, and the power plant means Soma. It means the mines and the tradesmen. Let this place operate, let these chimneys smoke." The workers called on the parties to campaign for the nationalisation of the power plant.

REPORT AGAINST THE EXCUSE OF DOWNSIZING IN DİVRİĞİ

One of the most recent examples of mine owners depleting the region's economic resources and then shutting down operations, leaving the people unemployed, is the iron mine in Divriği, Sivas. The resistance of 220 underground miners laid off by the subcontracting company has now entered its third month. Dev Maden Sen shared the Divriği Iron Mining report. The report, which states that ‘Divriği is the dynamo of the economy, the lifeblood of industry,’ emphasises that the privatisation of the mine in 2004 led to subcontracting and insecurity.

The report, which details the unlawful “downsizing” process carried out by Çiftay, a subcontractor of Erdemir's mining company Ermaden, states, "Administrative fines were imposed for workers' retroactive dismissal notices, and a total of 220 workers' employment contracts were terminated. Workers suffered serious losses of rights, particularly in terms of seniority and notice. Many workers and their families were left facing unemployment and the pressure to migrate. If the mines close, it is not only the workers who will suffer, but Divriği itself. The struggle of the Divriği mine workers is a struggle for bread and for survival."

The report emphasised that, contrary to OYAK's downsizing justification, it was not making losses but continuing to grow by adding to its profits, and called for urgent guarantees.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Maden patronları talanla semirdi, published in BirGün newspaper on February 24, 2026.