Mining workers rose up

Labour Service

Mining and energy sector workers from Izmir to Sivas are resisting for their rights. Workers at thermal power plants and the mines supplying them with raw materials are standing up against the violation of their rights and the insecurity created by privatization.

In Kınık, İzmir, mining workers organized by Independent Mining Workers, who were affected by the change in the partnership structure of the Polyak Eynez Madencilik company and marched 16 kilometers the previous day for their rights, lit the fire of resistance in the Kınık and Soma basins.

Both energy and mining workers rose up in Manisa Soma. Yesterday, workers at Yeni Anadolu Madencilik stopped production during the evening shift. Bağımsız Maden İş Organizing Specialist Başaran Aksu announced that 2,000 workers had begun the strike.

Workers at İmbat Madencilik in Soma are also protesting against the violation of their rights under the collective bargaining agreement and the failure to apply the inflation differential. The workers, who halted production at the mine, announced that they would not return to work until their demands were met. Three thousand workers from two shifts did not go down the mine for two days.

Cumhur Yılmaz, President of the Aegean Regional Branch of Maden İş, told the ANKA news agency, “We want nothing but our rights.” The Independent Mine Workers' Union, whose protests continue at Polyak Eynez Madencilik in Kınık, İzmir, also addressed the İmbat workers. Bağımsız Maden İş called on the workers to organize in the union and resist for their rights.

According to Evrensel's report, İmbat, in agreement with Demirexport, imposed a zero wage increase on the workers. It was stated that the employers in the region came together to determine the wages.

Another ongoing resistance in Soma was the action by energy workers at the Torku Thermal Power Plant, owned by Konya Şeker. The workers, who reject the gradual closure of the plant, demand the reinstatement of 87 dismissed workers, that no worker's rights be violated, and, above all, that the plant be expropriated immediately. Mustafa Girginler, President of the Tes-İş union's Soma branch, also said they were in contact with Ankara for the reinstatement of the workers.

Another power plant owned by Konya Şeker is the Kangal Thermal Power Plant in Sivas. Ulaş Karasu, Deputy Chairman of the CHP and Member of Parliament for Sivas, raised the possibility of the Kangal Thermal Power Plant closing, stating that the allegations were becoming increasingly serious. Regarding the power plant where 130 workers were laid off, Karasu said, “This issue concerns Kangal's economy, Sivas's production capacity, and the livelihoods of hundreds of families.” Karasu, who previously pointed to the closure of SİDEMİR and the mines in Divriği, argued that facilities operated in the public interest were unable to receive the necessary investments after privatization.

It is not only energy workers in Sivas whose rights have been violated; miners in Divriği have also joined the resistance following the closure of their mines. In the resistance, which has been going on for more than three months, the miners were laid off by Çiftay Madencilik, a subcontractor of Ermaden, the mining company of Erdemir, which was privatized in 2004. The workers are resisting for their reinstatement, pointing out that privatization creates insecurity with the closure of the iron mine, one of Divriği's most important sources of livelihood.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Maden işçisi ayağa kalktı, published in BirGün newspaper on February 27, 2026.