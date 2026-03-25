Minister Gürlek has ‘worn out’ early

Politics Service

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek has become the fastest-worn-out minister in AKP history, despite having been in office for just one and a half months. Gürlek, who oversaw numerous scandalous investigations, including the 19 March operations, during his time as Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor prior to taking office, faced intense opposition from the opposition upon his appointment. During his swearing-in ceremony in Parliament, AKP MPs attacked CHP MPs. At the handover ceremony, a seating crisis dominated the agenda. However, the main issue that kept Gürlek in the headlines was the alleged wealth he possessed. Gürlek’s scandals over the past few weeks are as follows:

• Özgür Özel, who disclosed the property assets Gürlek allegedly owned prior to his appointment as minister along with the land registry records, claimed that Gürlek owned a total of 12 properties worth 325.5 million TL. CHP leader Özel stated that the total value of the properties Gürlek owned and sold amounted to 452 million lira. Özel remarked that judges who issued “decisions Gürlek did not like” were transferred, whilst those who issued “decisions he did like” were rewarded. Gürlek denied the assets disclosed by Özel but failed to produce any documents or evidence in the week that followed. Gürlek claimed that the documents were forged and maintained that he owned four properties.

• In response to Akın Gürlek’s statement that he had “never been there” regarding the claim of a yacht in Luxembourg raised by Özel concerning his assets, the CHP provided a documented response. The CHP also shared a document proving that Gürlek had served as a company director in Luxembourg.

• Gürlek also made a new allegation regarding Özel. Speaking about the detained Antalya Municipality Mayor Muhittin Böcek, Gürlek stated, “Muhittin Böcek stopped at a petrol station in Manisa on 15 January 2024. Böcek was in a position to act as a witness. There was a situation where he asked Özgür Özel for money to stand as a candidate. Özgür Özel wants to cover this up and the ‘corruption scandal of the century’ case.” Böcek, denying that he was a witness and refuting Gürlek’s claims, stated, “I went to Manisa for the late Zeyrek’s election campaign; we discussed projects, not money.”

• It was reported that three land registry officials, alleged to have queried documents regarding Akın Gürlek’s assets and property records, have been suspended. It was learned that two of the officials have been taken into custody. It was reported that an investigation has been launched against the suspended officials on the grounds that they queried property records unlawfully.

• As the debate over his assets remained in the headlines, Gürlek attempted to explain that he came from a humble background. During a programme he appeared on, he boasted about having worked as an extra in an episode of the series known as ‘Ekmek Teknesi’ and about having taken notes during his university lectures and sold them for money.

• Furkan Torlak, who resigned from his post as Coordinator of the Centre for Combating Disinformation due to a drug investigation, was appointed as Press Advisor to the Ministry of Justice following Akın Gürlek’s appointment as Justice Minister. At the handover ceremony held at the Ministry of Justice, Furkan Torlak was standing directly behind Gürlek.

NEW DOCUMENT FROM ÖZEL

Meanwhile, CHP Leader Özgür Özel once again made Gürlek the focus of the agenda at the CHP’s group meeting. Revealing new documents regarding Gürlek, whom he had accused of asset-related allegations, Özel addressed members of the MHP and AKP. Calling out Akın Gürlek, the CHP leader said, “Let’s now stand before this nation and lay our accounts bare; let’s see where the money, equivalent to twice his salary, came from.” Özel continued: “The ID numbers for all 16 properties indicate that he either owned these assets until recently or currently does. No one can refute these ID numbers. We also claim there is more. Let’s look at those with the same number that aren’t included in the deeds he presented. This isn’t in the record he showed. We’re saying he bought this house for 9 million lira, a 3+1. On the same date, a 2+1 was being sold for 14 million TL. TEMA Istanbul made the announcement. They said Akın Gürlek had bought the house. This statement and this document are as true as Mount Ararat. Now let’s stand before this nation and lay the accounts bare; let’s see where the money, amounting to twice his salary, came from. Last week I gave four names. We do not disclose anything without verifying it.”

Continuing his speech, Özel made an allegation pointing to Furkan Torlak, using the following words: “He is someone whose name came up in the drug investigation led by Akın Gürlek. Someone who, even if just 1 per cent of these allegations were true, should have been arrested but wasn’t; he had been dismissed from his post at the Communications Directorate, supposedly responsible for countering disinformation. Those in the know are speaking out. They have set up an unofficial office alongside the Ministry of Justice. From there, they are carrying out character assassination in the name of the Ministry of Justice.”

A CALL FROM THE MHP TO GÜRLEK

MHP Leader Devlet Bahçeli declined to answer a question directed at him regarding the controversies surrounding Justice Minister Akın Gürlek’s assets. Bahçeli was passing through the corridor after his party’s group meeting held today when members of the press held out microphones to him. Meanwhile, an article published in Türkgün Newspaper known for its proximity to the MHP and signed by Yıldıray Çiçek, made a notable call regarding the allegations against Justice Minister Akın Gürlek. The article stated that Gürlek “must hold a comprehensive press conference to provide the public with detailed information based on land registry records and e-Government data.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Bakan Gürlek erken ‘yıprandı’, published in BirGün newspaper on March 25, 2026.