Ministries are operating like real estate agencies: Profit-driven cities are growing

Sibel Bahçetepe

In recent years, meadows, forests, agricultural areas, and disaster assembly areas have been rapidly opened up for construction or handed over to mining companies under various pretexts. While the issue of strengthening buildings against earthquakes in metropolises such as İstanbul, Ankara, and Izmir remains on the back burner, the rapid increase in zoning changes, expropriations, or seizures of citizens' land in many areas is also increasing backlash.

Urban planners and architects have reacted to these developments, stating that urban crimes have accelerated in recent times and that many valuable lands have been handed over to favored capital groups, saying, “One of the main sources of income for the palace regime is construction and land development profits. Major urban crimes are being committed across the country. Ministries are acting as project development centers and real estate agents for various capital groups.”

Urban crimes are defined as “crimes committed by causing or likely to cause damage and deterioration to living organisms, ecological cycles, urban livability, and a healthy environment through any kind of human activity on the land.” Opening olive groves to development, seizing citizens' land after the February 6 earthquakes, contractors or holding companies virtually encircling valuable land under the guise of reinforcement, and opening up historical and archaeological sites and train stations to profit are just a few examples of urban crimes.

Some of the urban crimes committed in recent times are as follows:

• Military areas were opened up for construction. Between 2002 and 2025, there were 171,998 hectares of military areas and 111,307 hectares of military security zones in İstanbul. In the last 19 years, 41 % of these areas have been declassified.

• In İstanbul, 78 areas were designated as zoned areas and were converted into construction zones through zoning changes.

• An approximately 12,000-square-meter disaster gathering area in the Caferağa neighborhood of Kadıköy, İstanbul, was put up for tender to be opened for construction. This situation sparked reactions.

• According to the decision of the high court regarding the construction of Kuşdili Meadow, which is located within both a natural and historical site, a 5-story building and an underground parking lot can be built on Kuşdili Meadow, one of Kadıköy's important green areas.

• Following the transfer of İstanbul‘s two historic train stations, Haydarpaşa and Sirkeci, to the Ministry of Culture, most of the structures within the stations have been vacated.

• The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change has prepared a new zoning plan for the controversial Kanal İstanbul area. A massive 2.5 million square meter agricultural area located right next to the Sazlıbosna Dam has been opened up for construction.

• The “urban transformation” projects carried out in Topağacı, Fikirtepe, Ümraniye, Tozkoparan in Güngören, and Kirazlıtepe neighborhoods at the foot of Çamlıca Mosque in İstanbul also caused public reaction. Even though the court overturned the decisions to declare these areas risky, the ministry continued the demolition by declaring the same areas as reserve areas.

• After the earthquake, many cities were declared reserve areas. The reserve areas declared in cities such as Hatay, Malatya, and Maraş left earthquake victims in distress.

• A 24,000-square-meter gathering area in Şişli, İstanbul, was also declared a reserve area. Taşyapı began construction of a 72-story residence here, committing a new urban crime. The fact that geologist Prof. Dr. Naci Görür appeared on the billboards advertising the controversial construction project further fueled the backlash.

• Permission was granted to build a shopping mall, residences, restaurants, stores, and hotels on the grounds of the police academy in Beşiktaş Etiler, İstanbul, which had been declared a risk area.

• It was alleged that Taşyapı, as the owner of the property in Etiler, had taken core samples and would launch a tourist-oriented project in the area.

GAINING MOMENTUM

İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) CHP Council Member Barış Antik stated that urban crime is gaining momentum in Turkey, adding, "This has accelerated even more in İstanbul, especially after the operations carried out against the İBB following March 19. Examples include what happened in Kadıköy at Haydarpaşa, Söğütlüçeşme, Kuşdili Meadow, Kalamış Marina, the Agriculture Directorate land on Bağdat Avenue, and the conversion of the area behind the Göztepe Taşyapı project, which should have been a public amenity area, into a private social facility area."

Drawing attention to the Reserve Law enacted in 2024 following the February 6 earthquake, Antik said, “The government enacted the Reserve Area Law to lay the groundwork for its urban crime offensive. It has carried out and continues to carry out this process over a very wide area, particularly by exploiting the danger and fear of earthquakes.” Noting that the urban development activities carried out do not meet the citizens' need for healthy and safe housing, Antik said, "All of the activities carried out are designed to expand commercial areas. In this case, it has actually become an area where political financing, that is, a secondary capital area that we do not see, unregistered money circulates. The palace regime has created a reign of fear over municipalities. It is pushing out the fundamental role of municipalities, which is to act ideologically and politically in such matters. Since the coup attempt on March 19, the process of the Kanal İstanbul project in the Sazlıdere Basin has also accelerated greatly."

Barış Antik İBB CHP Council Member

Antik continued: "These processes are progressing in an area worth billions of dollars, generally focused on opening up trade. There are ministries that function as project development centers and real estate agencies for various capital groups. Was ownership a problem in the plan? They immediately make changes there. One of the main sources of income for the palace regime is construction and land development profits. To this end, they are using all ministries for this purpose. From the Ministry of National Education to the Ministry of Health, from the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization to the Ministry of Tourism, they are actively doing this. This is what they did at Haydarpaşa Station. They immediately transferred the area under the Ministry of Transport to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. What's even more frightening is that they do this under the guise of culture, especially in districts and regions with high levels of education or sociological awareness of urban crime. But they are turning public spaces into completely private spaces. When we think about the absurdity in Söğütçeşme today, they have turned it into a place where you have to pay to use the restroom. Yet, a public space is a place where citizens can benefit without having to reach into their pockets.

∗∗∗

MILITARY AREAS OPENED UP FOR CONSTRUCTION

Antik pointed out that opening up military areas in İstanbul for development is also a serious urban crime: "Military areas are very critical. They opened up all the areas they said they would ‘‘never open up for construction’’. These are preparations for the elections. Because there is a need for unregistered political financing. The AK Party is an organization that has grown its politics in the country through this practice, which is why it takes this approach. The AKP is using these areas for political financing."

∗∗∗

IRREPARABLE DAMAGE

Akif Burak Atlar, President of the TMMOB Chamber of Urban Planners, emphasized that decision-making processes directly affecting cities and living spaces must be prepared with a public interest approach, taking scientific processes into account. Atlar said, "When evaluating the AKP government period, it is seen that profit-oriented, fragmented, and arbitrary spatial decisions are frequently made, projects far from scientific principles such as the Kanal İstanbul are imposed on our cities, and urban integrity and planning principles are violated. This approach often destroys public lands, open and green spaces, agricultural lands, water basins, and areas that should actually be protected and improved. All of this causes irreparable damage and reduces the resilience of our cities in the face of disasters. The decision-making processes for such decisions have become undemocratic, lacking participation and excluding institutions, professional associations, civil society organizations, and local communities. On the other hand, constantly changing laws and regulations are updated in line with market dynamics, paving the way for such destructive projects. These conditions lead to the emergence of spatial interventions and projects that can be described as urban crimes in an increasing number of our cities. The misuse of authority, unethical and profit-driven approaches violate the rights of the public and the right to the city, as well as neglecting nature, the environment, and historical and cultural heritage. The opening up of gathering and green spaces for development, shopping malls and residences rising on public land and property, and concrete structures invading our coastlines should be considered urban crimes.

Akif Burak Atlar President of the Chamber of Urban Planners, Turkish Chamber of Engineers and Architects

∗∗∗

MILITARY AREAS OPENED UP FOR CONSTRUCTION

Antik pointed out that opening up military areas in İstanbul for development is also a serious urban crime: "Military areas are very critical. They opened up all the areas they said they would ‘‘never open up for construction’’. These are preparations for the elections. Because there is a need for unregistered political financing. The AK Party is an organization that has grown its politics in the country through this practice, which is why it takes this approach. The AKP is using these areas for political financing."

∗∗∗

IRREPARABLE DAMAGE

Akif Burak Atlar, President of the TMMOB Chamber of Urban Planners, emphasized that decision-making processes directly affecting cities and living spaces must be prepared with a public interest approach, taking scientific processes into account. Atlar said, "When evaluating the AKP government period, it is seen that profit-oriented, fragmented, and arbitrary spatial decisions are frequently made, projects far from scientific principles such as the Kanal İstanbul are imposed on our cities, and urban integrity and planning principles are violated. This approach often destroys public lands, open and green spaces, agricultural lands, water basins, and areas that should actually be protected and improved. All of this causes irreparable damage and reduces the resilience of our cities in the face of disasters. The decision-making processes for such decisions have become undemocratic, lacking participation and excluding institutions, professional associations, civil society organizations, and local communities. On the other hand, constantly changing laws and regulations are updated in line with market dynamics, paving the way for such destructive projects. These conditions lead to the emergence of spatial interventions and projects that can be described as urban crimes in an increasing number of our cities. The misuse of authority, unethical and profit-driven approaches violate the rights of the public and the right to the city, as well as neglecting nature, the environment, and historical and cultural heritage. The opening up of gathering and green spaces for development, shopping malls and residences rising on public land and property, and concrete structures invading our coastlines should be considered urban crimes."

∗∗∗

ATAKÖY BECAME PROFITKÖY

Building stocks in many cities and neighborhoods are not earthquake-resİstanbult. In fact, urban transformation is not a choice but a necessity. However, the transformation that has been carried out and is planned to be carried out begins in places where profits are high. There is a huge reaction to projects that cause citizens to lose their rights and suffer. One of these neighborhoods is Ataköy. According to allegations, new owners and contractors in the neighborhood are collaborating to demolish homes and open them up for profit.

The Ataköy 1st Section Protection and Improvement Association stated the following about the process: "Residents of the Ataköy B5 block applied to İstanbul Technical University and had an earthquake performance analysis conducted. According to the report's findings, we learned that the building could be made earthquake-resistant with simple reinforcement. The contractors' concern is not to protect human life, but to take advantage of certain conveniences provided by the urban transformation law to demolish this area and become partners in the land shares of the people living there."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Bakanlıklar adeta emlak ofisi gibi çalışıyor: Rant kentler yükseliyor, published in BirGün newspaper on September 19, 2025