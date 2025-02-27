Ministry ignores council of state ruling – Koza’s wish is enough!

In İzmir’s Dikili district, the Çukuralan Gold Ore Crushing and Screening Facility project by Koza Gold Enterprises has moved forward despite court rulings against it. The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change issued a "positive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)" decision for the project.

In an official statement, the ministry declared: "The EIA report for the Çukuralan Gold Ore Crushing and Screening Facility project planned by Koza Gold Enterprises has been reviewed and deemed positive. According to the EIA Regulation, İzmir Governorship must announce this decision to the public. Additionally, compliance with environmental regulations and obtaining the necessary permits are required for the project."

WE WILL TAKE IT TO THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

The decision has sparked reactions from the local community. Bergama Environmental Platform spokesperson Erol Engel told BirGün: "In the lawsuits we filed against this project together with İzmir Metropolitan Municipality, rulings were made in our favor. These rulings emphasized that operating the project in its current form would lead to the destruction, degradation, and loss of physical and biological environmental values and the ecological balance. Despite this, the ministry has ignored court rulings and cleared the way for the company."

Engel continued: "After months of legal struggle, Madran’s rich underground water resources have unfortunately been handed over to corporate plunder. We do not accept this. Together, peasants and city dwellers, we will defend our water. We will take the issue to the Constitutional Court in the coming days. We will not let the judiciary's decision be sacrificed to the Palace's orders. In environmental lawsuits, the 2009/7 circular has become the palace’s weapon. As long as this circular, which hangs over justice like the Sword of Damocles, is not abolished, our air, water, and soil will not find peace. We demand justice for our environment."

Koza Gold Enterprises first applied for the Çukuralan Gold Ore Crushing and Screening Facility in 2021, with an annual capacity of 360,000 tons. At that time, İzmir Governorship issued a “No EIA Required” decision. Following this, İzmir Metropolitan Municipality, alongside environmental activists and local citizens, filed a lawsuit. In the case, it was argued that the project would negatively impact the region’s pine nut trees. İzmir 6th Administrative Court ruled to annul the EIA decision, and the Council of State’s 6th Administrative Chamber upheld the ruling on appeal. Despite the court rulings, the company increased the facility’s capacity from 360,000 to 500,000 tons annually and submitted a new application, also changing the project’s location.

TRANSFERRED TO THE TURKISH SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND

Koza Gold Enterprises began its operations in 2005 by purchasing the Ovacık Gold Mine from the American company Newmont for $44.5 million. The company later acquired the Mastra Gold Mine in Gümüşhane and other gold mining licenses from Newmont. Koza Gold was owned by Akın İpek, a fugitive defendant in the FETÖ “umbrella case”. Following İpek’s conviction for his ties to FETÖ, a trustee was appointed to manage the company. Most recently, 12 companies under Koza Holding, including Koza Gold Enterprises, were transferred from the Treasury to the Turkey Wealth Fund.

Note: This article is translated from the original Turkish version titled Bakanlık Danıştay kararını yok saydı: Koza istesin yeter! published in BirGün newspaper on February 22, 2025.