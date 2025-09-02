Miracle rates!

Havva Gümüşkaya

The Turkish economy grew by 4.8 percent in the second quarter of the year compared to the same period of the previous year. According to TÜİK data, quarterly growth was 1.6 percent. Growth exceeded expectations. This performance in a period of high interest rates was described as a ‘miracle’. According to TÜİK, construction led the growth while agriculture shrank and public services contracted.

By activities contributing to GDP, the added value of the construction sector increased by 10.9 percent, making it the locomotive of growth. Industry grew by 6.1 percent, information and communication by 7.1 percent, and trade-transport-accommodation services by 5.6 percent.

PUBLIC SERVICES PULLING BACK

In contrast, the agriculture sector, which had contracted by 2 percent in the first quarter, shrank by 3.5 percent. Areas such as public administration, education, health and social services also saw a 1.2 percent contraction.

Household consumption expenditures increased by 5.1 percent in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter of the previous year. While households continued consumption with credit and debt, public social spending support was withdrawn.

Final government consumption expenditures fell by 5.2 percent. Exports of goods and services increased by 1.7 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year, while imports rose by 8.8 percent.

Compensation of employees increased by 42 percent in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period of the previous year. Net operating surplus/mixed income increased by 46.3 percent.

REAL INCOME DECLINING

The gains from growth again went to capital. Workers received a smaller share of national income while company profits continued to grow. Although compensation of employees increased by 42 percent, the share of national income dropped from 38.8 percent in the same period of the previous year to 38.4 percent. In contrast, the share of business profits rose from 39.5 percent to 40.2 percent.

PER CAPITA INCOME 15,325 DOLLARS IN 2024

TÜİK also published annual GDP data for 2024. According to this, independent annual GDP based on annual data increased by 3.3 percent in 2024 compared to the previous year with the chained volume index. Per capita GDP in 2024 was 503,076 TL at current prices, 15,325 dollars in dollar terms. Thus, per capita income fell below the 15,551 dollars estimated in the MTP.

∗∗∗

ŞİMŞEK PRAISED THE PROGRAM

In a written statement on the growth data, where labour’s share of national income declined and capital took a larger share, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek claimed that the figures were proof of his programme’s success. Sharing on his social media account, Şimşek said, "Along with the increase in annual growth in the second quarter, supported by calendar and low base effects, and the continuation of disinflation, the success of the programme we are implementing is clearly demonstrated." Signalling that the IMF recipe will continue in the new MTP, Şimşek said, "We will very soon share our Medium-Term Programme (MTP) covering the 2026-2028 period with the public. With strong policy coordination, we will continue to implement our programme decisively to ensure price stability and sustainable high growth and further increase the welfare of our citizens."

∗∗∗

BASIC NEEDS EXPENDITURES MULTIPLIED

According to TÜİK’s 2024 GDP data, citizens’ basic expenditures rose massively last year.

The annual spending growth rate in groups essential for living, such as housing, health, and food, drew attention. Among household spending amounts, compared to 2023 the highest increase was in education expenditures at 117.03 percent. The second highest increase was in housing expenditures at 99.84 percent, followed by health expenditures with 89.03 percent.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Mucize oranlar!, published in BirGün newspaper on September 2, 2025.