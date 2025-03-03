Mobilised under the cover of Ramadan: An attempt to surround the country with reactionism

Politics Service

The government, on the one hand, uses the judiciary as a weapon to intensify repression, and on the other hand, it surrounds the country with reactionism. The government, which imposes its conservative lifestyle on the whole society, targets women, LGBTI individuals and secular lifestyle. Using the month of Ramadan as an excuse, society is targeted. The Palace regime, which does not tolerate even the crumbs of secularism, is dictating an unnamed sharia regime. Even the events of the last week have revealed the reactionary siege the country has been dragged into:

Ramadan detention for CEO: Zorlu Holding CEO Cem Köksal, who had been investigated by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office for ‘preventing the use of freedom of belief, thought and opinion’, was detained in the evening. Köksal has announced his resignation from the corporation. Based on social media reports, Ergün Güler, CEO of Vestel Group of Companies, shared a message for employees on the start of the holy month of Ramadan. Cem Köksal, CEO of Zorlu Holding, also sent an e-mail about this message within the company, reminding that the ‘Candy and Sacrifice’ holidays were among the days to be celebrated by the company.

Upon the spread of this e-mail on social media, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office announced that an investigation had been initiated. Zorlu Holding CEO Cem Köksal, against whom an investigation was initiated, was detained in the evening. Köksal was released on judicial control condition.

A notice was sent to schools: It is learned that the unofficial Ramadan activities ‘letter’ sent to schools by Kadıköy District Directorate of National Education was also sent to schools in Tuzla, Istanbul. Some of the activities included in the mentioned notice were as follows:

-Decorating the school entrance and hallways with stars and crescents, creating a Ramadan Street corner,

-Playing drums with religious chants and passing around the hallways and classrooms,

-Projecting videos or music related to Ramadan at the entrance of the school and on television screens,

-Khatim with students and parents -Reading the Quran,

-Organising class and parent iftar dinners,

-Guiding to mosques for Taraweeh, visits to mosques, visits to holy relics,

-Recommend unforced fasting and keep a chart, and give a certificate of achievement at the end

-Implementation of "child" fasting in primary and secondary schools.

Law draft targeting LGBTI+'s: The government's draft law targeting LGBTI+'s has been met with a backlash. Emphasising that the draft is very open-ended, the rights activists stated that there is an attempt to establish a ‘de facto sharia regime’. In the statements made, it was emphasised that if the draft is passed in the Parliament, even expressing that one is LGBTI+ will be a criminal offence. If the draft becomes law, ‘By raising the age of starting the gender reassignment process from 18 to 21, the legal process of recognition of transgender individuals will be delayed. The process for gender change will be made more difficult. It will be made compulsory to obtain an official medical board report from full-fledged education and research hospitals determined by the Ministry of Health as a result of four evaluations at intervals of at least three months. Those who undergo gender reassignment surgery abroad will be sentenced to imprisonment.

Source: Ramazan bahanesiyle harekete geçti: Ülkeyi gericilikle kuşatma çabası