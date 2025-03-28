More unlawfulness on the way

Mustafa Bildircin

The CHP Party Assembly (PM) convened at party headquarters under the chairmanship of Party Leader Özgür Özel. The PM approved the decision for an Extraordinary Congress, which had been taken by Özgür Özel. The candidacy of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu for the presidency was also unanimously approved.

During the meeting, the rally scheduled for Saturday, 29 March in Maltepe, İstanbul was also discussed. CHP members stated that the rally would not only be an outlet for anger against the unlawful treatment directed at CHP and İmamoğlu, but added: “Everyone seeking justice will be in Maltepe.”

MAJOR PUBLIC GATHERINGS

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s implementing the worst is yet to come was interpreted. Comments were made such as, “The public’s faith in justice has been utterly destroyed. The stain that they are trying to smear CHP with has not been accepted by society’s conscience.” The process starting with the 29 March Maltepe rally and continuing as the campaign period for İmamoğlu’s presidential candidacy was also discussed. It was noted that large-scale public gatherings would be organised not only in İstanbul, but across all 81 provinces of Turkey.

FULL SUPPORT FOR İMAMOĞLU

The CHP Party Assembly unanimously approved the decision to hold an Extraordinary Congress on 6 April. According to information obtained, CHP leader Özgür Özel also requested support from the PM for Ekrem İmamoğlu’s presidential candidacy. PM members were reported to have given their full support for İmamoğlu’s candidacy.

TRUSTEE RISK ELIMINATED

In the CHP PM, it was emphasised that the sense of solidarity that emerged in society as of 19 March should be further strengthened. Some PM members stated that the decision to hold an extraordinary congress had eliminated the risk of a trustee being appointed. They agreed that the course followed after İmamoğlu’s arrest, particularly the protests at Saraçhane, was the correct path.

VOTE IN THE PARLIAMENTARY GROUP

After the meeting, Özgür Özel and the PM members who are also MPs went to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey. In the CHP Parliamentary Group, İmamoğlu’s candidacy for the presidency was voted on by secret ballot. İmamoğlu’s candidacy was formalised with 132 votes in an election where two MPs were absent due to valid excuses.

Following the parliamentary group meeting, CHP leader Özgür Özel addressed the press: “On Saturday in Maltepe, we are organising a rally where we will demand freedom and trial without detention for İmamoğlu. We invite everyone to the grand rally in Maltepe. İmamoğlu’s candidacy will not only change the government in Turkey but will also give deep relief to all those who have been oppressed by the government up to now. It will pave the way for fair trials in place of unlawful and unjust prosecutions. İmamoğlu will stand for justice and determination against every injustice done to anyone.”

Özel also commented on the sanctions imposed by RTÜK on TV channels: “This is the RTÜK leg of the political coup. Trying to intimidate and silence TV channels through fines... Despite the coup attempt being repelled by the people, RTÜK is still firing at democracy from its headquarters. İmamoğlu is under immense stress in his tiny cell, while Erdoğan lives in a palace as if buried underground. He had said the biggest beet was still in the sack. That day, a secret witness testified. Like something out of an Italian mafia film. There’s no beet. The beet is one of Erdoğan’s disgraceful lies.”

A MESSAGE FOR A BRIGHT TURKEY

From Marmara Prison in Silivri, Ekrem İmamoğlu shared his first message after being declared CHP’s presidential candidate. In his message, İmamoğlu said, “At the end of this journey, there is democracy, there is the rule of law, there is justice, there is prosperity. Most importantly, there is a bright Turkey.”

In a post on the social media platform X, İmamoğlu said: “I extend my gratitude to my Party Leader Mr Özgür Özel, the authorised bodies of my party, our parliamentary group, our party comrades who participated in the primaries, and to 15.5 million citizens for their great dedication throughout this process. From now on, we will be on a long, difficult road full of obstacles. At the end of this journey, there is democracy, there is the rule of law, there is justice, there is prosperity. Most importantly, there is a bright Turkey.”

Note: This article is translated from the original Turkish version titled Daha fazla hukuksuzluk yolda, published in BirGün newspaper on March 28, 2025.