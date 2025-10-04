Municipality authorisations are being narrowed

Details of the Local Government Reform Package prepared by the AKP and brought back to the agenda by Erdoğan's latest statements have been shared. According to the claim, it is planned to narrow the authorisations of municipalities in terms of building permits and applications or to share the signing and decision-making authority with a commission that will include representatives of the central government.

In his speech at the opening of Parliament, Erdoğan stated, ‘2026 will be a year of reform,’ adding, ‘In this context, we will further strengthen transparency, accountability and efficiency in the public sector by implementing measures to strengthen fiscal discipline in local government.’

Habertürk writer Bülent Aydemir noted that the Local Administration Reform Package, which came to the fore with Erdoğan's statements, is ready and shared the details of the planned regulation concerning local administrations.

Aydemir stated that the AKP TBMM Group had drafted a proposal after gathering the views and suggestions of the parties involved. According to Aydemir, the objectives of the new local government reform strategy are as follows:

Regulations will be introduced to encourage urban transformation. Municipalities that fail to fulfil their obligations will face penalties or have some of their powers revoked. It is planned to reduce the powers of municipalities in terms of planning permission and implementation, or to share the authority to sign and make decisions with a commission that will include representatives of the central government.

Intervention will be made in municipalities in the event of disruption to basic services. A different budget management and strategy will be implemented, particularly for municipalities in tourist areas where the population increases seasonally during the summer months. A special status is planned for tourist areas.

Municipalities will primarily provide drinking water, sewage, environmental cleaning, transport-traffic and social infrastructure services. After these services, they will organise concerts and other cultural activities.

For example, an external loan taken for the renewal of transport infrastructure or drinking water lines, or for a water treatment plant, cannot be used for any other purpose. Municipalities will only be able to turn to other activities after they have provided priority services and generated their own resources. A Supervisory Commission is planned to be established to ensure that expenditures are made effectively and appropriately for municipalities audited by the Court of Accounts, the Civil Service Inspectorate, and the Internal Affairs Controllers.

The powers of metropolitan, provincial, and district municipalities mayors will be limited, their expenditures will be strictly monitored, they will be required to generate their own resources, and a hierarchy and order of priority will be established for services.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Belediyelerin yetkileri daraltılıyor, published in BirGün newspaper on October 4, 2025.