‘My friend Trump’ and the Israel issue

Yaşar Aydın

In the Turkish public, with AKP’s special efforts, the debate of “Are we the next target after Iran?” continues. It is only natural that Israel’s aggression causes unease in the countries of the region. As an important part of this geography, Turkey is becoming one of the main actors in every tension. However, it appears that the one-man regime has objectives beyond creating social awareness about Israel and shaping international public opinion.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's assessment a year ago that ‘World War III is at the door,’ followed by Erdoğan's statement that ‘Israel may attack us,’ and finally Bahçeli's statement that ‘We are the next target’ complete this picture. It is even possible to add Abdullah Öcalan's assessments, which are included in the minutes of his meeting with the DEM Party delegation in İmralı, to these statements. According to these minutes, which have not been denied to date, Öcalan sees Israel and the United States as the greatest threats in the region.

As will be recalled, key figures in the People's Alliance had made it a habit to emphasise ‘internal consolidation’ immediately after these statements. It was argued that the government and the opposition should display a ‘national stance’ against external threats. We'll return to this topic later, but for now let's briefly look at Erdoğan and Bahçeli’s statements on the Israeli threat:

HOW CREDIBLE IS ISRAEL WITHOUT THE US?

Everyone knows about Erdoğan and the palace circle's love for Trump. When Trump was elected, they were almost ready to declare a holiday. After Israel's attacks, information was released by palace sources that Erdoğan and Trump had spoken several times during the day. It is claimed that these two leaders can discuss any topic freely, but what was discussed in their meetings and on which issues they reached agreement is unknown.

Perhaps due to the impact of these meetings, the government and its supporters are blaming only Israel for its attacks on Iran, with almost no mention of the United States. Yet everyone knows that Israel cannot stand on its own without US support. The United States is the power behind all the attacks on Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Iran. The United States and Israel cannot be evaluated separately in the Middle East. However, it seems that Erdoğan and Bahçeli do not want to accept this reality. For this reason, the palace circle does not mention the Kürecik and Incirlik bases, NATO, or the BOP (Greater Middle East Project).

SEATS UNDER THREAT

Israel's attacks have paved the way for the ruling bloc to play the security card again. They are trying to line up the entire population behind them by portraying the powers they stand shoulder to shoulder with abroad as threats at home. The security concerns and perception of threat that have formed the basis of Erdoğan's election strategies over the past 10 years are back in play.

National security concerns are being placed above everything else. Every objection to the ruling party's policies, from the economic crisis to the struggle for rights, from unfair trials to violence and oppression, is being included in this security concept. Those who do not fall under this concept are declared ‘unpatriotic’ and treated as enemies. Israel's four-day attack alone was enough to reveal the government's approach. The government has already begun to explain in detail where the opposition should stand.

THEY WILL BRING THE OPPOSITION INTO LINE THIS WAY

The government's roadmap is now clear. The general trend in the world, the threat of ‘external forces’ in Israel and its surroundings, the ‘country protection’ policy constructed through their internal extensions...

Erdoğan and Bahçeli appear to be in complete agreement on this issue. Davutoğlu has already accepted this policy. Considering Öcalan's assessments, it is clear that the Kurdish movement will not be able to escape this ruling influence anytime soon.

Regional developments, which began with the change of power in Syria and took on a new dimension with Israel's attack on Iran, seem to have opened up new areas of power on paper. However, most of these assessments are doomed to remain on paper.

This is because the multiple crises that the country is being dragged into along the Erdoğan-Bahçeli axis have deepened the gap between politics and the people. From the economy to foreign policy, from social life to the judiciary, the people have accumulated great anger towards the government. No matter what move the ruling bloc makes, it no longer finds a response among the people. The hypocritical politics have been exposed; the emperor has no clothes. Moreover, it is not just ours. All the ‘emperors’ of the world are naked.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled ““Dostum Trump” ve İsrail meselesi” published in BirGün newspaper on June 17, 2025.