My imprisonment has been extended!

İsmail Arı

I will keep reminding you of this in every article I write! I was taken into custody at my relative’s home, where I had gone for the holiday visit, and was sent to prison on the very day of the holiday. The sole reason for my arrest on a charge carrying no prison sentence was that I practise journalism in this country. They labelled my reports—all of which were true—as ‘misleading information for the public’. They did this to prevent me from practising journalism!

On Monday 20 April, the 29th day of my detention, I was connected via SEGBIS—the video conferencing system—from Sincan Prison, where I am being held, to the Ankara 6th Magistrates’ Court. This is a routine procedure carried out approximately every 28 days under the guise of a “detention review”.

After waiting in front of the camera for about 15 minutes, the judge put on his robe and took his seat. “Do you have anything to say?” he asked. “Yes, I do,” I replied, and said the following:

“As far as I can see, you are a senior member of the judiciary. I wish to emphasise that the prosecutor who ordered my arrest and the magistrate who issued the detention order have signed off on an unlawful decision. The allegation of a crime that has kept me in prison for a month has no basis; you know this best of all. Moreover, the elements of this crime have not been established; you know this best of all too. For this criminal allegation to hold true, an event akin to the 6–7 September incidents or the Madımak Massacre would need to occur, with the public taking to the streets in panic, gripped by fear and anxiety. In which of my reports—all of which are factual—did such an event take place?

Moreover, there is no suspicion of evidence tampering or flight risk on my part. If I wanted to flee, I would have done so. I have travelled abroad many times; I would not have returned. However, I have a commitment to practising journalism in this country. A month of my life has been stolen here. I demand that you do not become complicit in this injustice. Will you continue to hold me in prison on the basis of a charge that carries no custodial sentence? The decision you make will go down in press history. Do not become complicit in this injustice.”

In response to these words, the magistrate said, “Yes, I am a senior member of the judiciary. The prosecutor has requested that the imprisonment continue. I, too, am ruling in this direction, that is, to continue the imprisonment.”

So much for an independent and impartial judiciary! I am in prison simply for practising journalism. That is my only crime! Yet my voice will break through these walls. I am a journalist!

Sincan No. 2 L-Type Closed Prison, Cell A-10

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Tutukluluğuma devam denildi!, published in BirGün newspaper on April 24, 2026.