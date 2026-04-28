My right to defence is being violated

The detained journalist Alican Uludağ is due to appear before the judge at the first hearing on 21 May. Alican Uludağ faces charges of “publicly insulting the President”, “publicly disseminating misleading information to the public” and “publicly disparaging the Government of the Republic of Turkey and the state’s judicial organs”.

In a statement shared via the “Alican’s Friends” account, Alican Uludağ stated that he had submitted a petition to the Ministry of Justice requesting to be transferred to Ankara, but had not yet received a response.

In his message, Uludağ said, “The court in Istanbul ruled that it lacked jurisdiction to hear my case, thereby establishing that my detention was unlawful and that the decision was issued by an unauthorised prosecutor and judge. ‘My case file was sent to Ankara, but I remained in Istanbul. I have been in detention for 67 days. For 67 days, I have been in exile at Silivri Prison in Istanbul, 550 km away from my home. I have been in a solitary cell since 26 February. I submitted a petition to the Ministry of Justice requesting to be transferred to Ankara, but there has been no response yet,’ he said.

THE ‘SECRET DEFENDANT’ PRACTICE

“As if that weren’t enough, the court in Ankara has decided that I must join the hearing via videoconference from Silivri,” said Uludağ, continuing: “The court does not want me to present my defence in person at the Ankara Courthouse, where I have worked as a reporter for 16 years. Why this secrecy? On 20 February, I was arrested at Çağlayan Courthouse, taken before the prosecutor and the bench in secret from everyone. Now, during the trial phase, they want to apply the ‘secret defendant’ procedure. My right to a defence and a fair trial is being violated.”

“How can there be a trial without seeing the judge’s face? This practice must be stopped,” said Uludağ, adding: “Meanwhile, the court has again ruled to extend my detention. One of the grounds is the suspicion of fleeing. The judge says there are ‘concrete facts’ regarding this. What concrete facts? Whilst I insist on returning to Ankara, the judge says I will ‘flee’. Such a ground for detention, which contradicts the facts, cannot exist. If you release me, the place I will return to is the press room at Ankara Courthouse to practise journalism."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Savunma hakkım ihlal ediliyor, published in BirGün newspaper on April , 2026.