“National security” as a cover for bans and censorship

Every day, new restrictions and bans are being imposed in the country. These bans, which range from concerts and news reports to protests and even the blocking of television channels, are being justified on the grounds of ‘national security.’

Most recently, news reports about demolition orders issued for illegal sections of famous hotels and restaurants in the Istanbul Bosphorus were blocked from access by the Istanbul 4th Regional Court of Appeals on 11 July 2025, under case number 2025/7663, on the grounds of protecting national security and public order.

Responding to questions raised about the penalties it imposed on TV channels, the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) stated that freedom of expression could be restricted for reasons such as ‘national security, public order and public safety.’

STRIKE BAN

The strike decision taken by the United Metal Workers' Union, affiliated with the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions (DİSK), was also banned for 60 days by a presidential decree issued by Erdoğan. The decree, published in the Official Gazette with Erdoğan's signature, stated that the strike was ‘considered disruptive to national security.’

CONCERTS BANNED

Between July 2019 and February 2024, at least 26 Kurdish events were banned by governors or district governors. During this period, concerts were the most banned events with 17 bans, followed by seven theatre plays, a literary discussion and a stand-up show. The bans were justified on grounds such as pandemic conditions, national security concerns, and organisation propaganda.

The concerts organised by the Mesopotamia Cultural Centre (MKM) to celebrate its 30th anniversary, scheduled for 16 October in Istanbul and 24 October in Adana, were also banned on the grounds of ‘national security, public order, the possibility of crime, and endangering the rights and freedoms of others.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yasak ve sansüre ‘milli güvenlik’ kılıfı, published in BirGün newspaper on July 16, 2025.