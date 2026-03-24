NATO is establishing a corps in Turkey

Politics Service

It has come to light that NATO, which acts as the police force of American imperialism, has begun establishing a new headquarters in Turkey under the name “Multinational Corps Turkey (MNC-TÜR).” According to a column by Cumhuriyet writer Barış Terkoğlu published yesterday, preparations to establish the headquarters—initiated as part of NATO’s regional planning—have not yet been completed.

Although Ministry of National Defence sources initially tried to deny the claims, they later confirmed the existence of the new multinational corps, stating that “work is ongoing.”

MULTINATIONAL LOCAL ARMY

The Ministry of National Defence sources gave the following statement: “This work is being carried out within the scope of NATO’s regional planning. It has started but has not yet been finalized. It has not been established yet, and we cannot say for certain that it will be established. The emblem is also not finalized. The work began last year. Yes, it is being done within the scope of NATO, but we are doing it; it is a local initiative.”

Terkoğlu, who noted that he had learned from a source that NATO was establishing a new corps in Turkey and had pursued the information, wrote: “I began my investigation. For those who don’t know: There is a social media platform called LinkedIn. It’s a work-focused network with over a billion users. There, I saw a post by H.Y., a Turkish national working at NATO. In his profile, he had listed “NATO MNC-TÜR” at the very top. In one post, he mentioned that on January 29–30, he had participated in the LANDCOM Corps Commanders Conference—aimed at turning NATO’s defence plans into reality—representing MNC-TÜR.”

OPERATIONAL READINESS

Terkoğlu continued his account of the events as follows: “Furthermore, (H.Y.) had also shared the MNC-TÜR emblem in another post. It featured a figure resembling the double-headed Seljuk eagle, with a crescent and star at its centre, a NATO star above it, and the English words ‘fearless’ and ‘determined’ on either side. H.Y. had announced the corps’ establishment as follows: ‘I am proud to have contributed to the establishment of the Multinational Corps Turkey (MNC-TUR). As a new NATO force structure headquarters, MNC-TUR will play a key role in strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defence posture, enhancing multinational interoperability, and sustaining the alliance’s operational readiness.”

According to the article, Ministry of National Defence sources emphasized that the initiative has no connection to a potential war with Iran and is being carried out entirely within the framework of regional planning. It was also noted that the ministry was displeased with NATO employee H.Y. sharing information at this stage.

Turkey, which joined NATO on February 18, 1952, has seen its NATO bases back in the spotlight recently. Turkey, which forms the alliance’s southeastern wing, hosts bases at Incirlik and Kürecik. Izmir hosts the NATO Allied Land Command (LANDCOM).

Turkey ranks among the top five allied nations contributing the most to NATO operations. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) summit on July 7–8 will take place at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled NATO, Türkiye’de kolordu kuruyor, published in BirGün newspaper on March 24, 2026.