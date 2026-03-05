Nearly 70 people testified for the Secularism Declaration: This regime must be defeated for secularism

Öncü Durmuş

While the reactionary practices that the political Islamist Palace regime is trying to spread in schools with its ‘Ramadan Circular’ continue at full speed, those who defend secularism are expected to be held accountable before the ‘law’. Following Education Minister Yusuf Tekin, the signatories of the ‘We Defend Secularism Together’ declaration, which has also been targeted by AKP President Tayyip Erdoğan and MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli, are being summoned for questioning one by one.

The first 168 signatories of the declaration are giving statements as part of an investigation conducted by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office on charges of ‘inciting the public to hatred and hostility’.

NEARLY 70 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN SUMMONED

As part of the investigation launched, the first group to be questioned were those residing in Ankara, and the number of people questioned so far has reached nearly 70.

Yesterday, the process of taking statements continued at the Ankara Provincial Police Headquarters, following the previous day's statements from the LEFT Party spokespersons Önder İşleyen and İsmail Hakkı Tombul, along with academics Associate Professor Fevziye Sayılan and Professor Gamze Yücesan Özdemir, KESK and TMMOB executives, and 20 journalists.

It was learned that 17 people gave statements during the day, and their names are as follows:

Emin Koramaz, President of the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects (TMMOB) Board of Directors; Yunus Yener, President of the TMMOB Chamber of Mechanical Engineers Board of Directors; Yaşar Üzümcü, President of the TMMOB Chamber of Food Engineers Board of Directors; Academician Serkan Şahinkaya; Nurbanu Satılmış, Lawyer and Member of the Board of Directors of the First Children and Women Association; Lawyer Sevgi Yılmaz, Journalist Tahsin Doğan, Public Sector Workers' Union (KESK) Co-Chair Ahmet Karagöz, KESK Education Organisation and Press -Publication Secretary Sema Pınar, Writer Ünal Özmen, Academician Alev Özkazanç, Writer Ali Balkız, BES General President Özer Avanaş, Former General President of the Pir Sultan Abdal Culture Association (PSKAD) Gani Kaplan, Former TTB President Eriş Bilaloğlu, Journalist Rahmi Yıldırım, Birgün Newspaper Writer Doğan Tılıç.

All those who gave statements emphasised in their defences that defending secularism is not a crime and stressed that defending secularism against the reactionary practices being implemented has no connection with the aforementioned accusation. The signatories also stated that they would continue to defend secularism.

Meanwhile, the LEFT Party Spokesperson Önder İşleyen, TMMOB Board Chairman Emin Koramaz, KESK Co-Chair Ahmet Karagöz, academic and sports writer Elif Çongur, and academic Aziz Konukman assessed the process for BirGün.

***

ABSOLUTELY NO CRIMINAL ELEMENT

Speaking after the statement, KESK Co-Chair Ahmet Karagöz said: "At the police station, they basically asked, 'What is your statement?

I explained that I signed the declaration of my own free will and tried to explain why we would not give up secularism, regardless of what anyone else might think. As I stated in my statement, secularism is the free expression of beliefs. It means equal opportunities in education. It means people living together as brothers and sisters, justice, peace, and democracy.” He added “There is not even the slightest element of crime in the declaration. I stated that village schools were closed, condemning children to the darkness of the community, that I witnessed the murder of 12 children who burned to death in Aladağ, and that I would continue to stand for secular and scientific education.” Karagöz said, ‘In another question, they asked what Talibanisation means,’ adding, ‘I said that in the last ten years, we have witnessed the Ankara Gar massacre, the Suruç massacre, and especially reactionary policies targeting women and girls. I stated that everyone responsible for all of this is in line with the Taliban mentality.’ Karagöz said, ‘In the early years of the Republic, because there was no forest awareness, the state protected the forest from the citizens. Today, the villagers protect the forest from the regime. Today, we must protect secularism from the regime and ministers in this country. We will continue to defend secularism.”

***

COMPROMISING TENDENCIES OF THE OPPOSITION

“From the Salafi marches taught in schools to the women murdered in the darkness of sectarianism, what we have experienced is enough to show how vital it is to defend secularism,” said the LEFT Party Spokesperson Önder İşleyen, referring to the hesitant attitude of the opposition.

İşleyen said:

"On the other hand, aside from the attacks carried out by the regime to achieve its goals of religiousisation by removing all obstacles in its path, certain hesitant tendencies within the opposition movement also deserve a few words.

In this regard, it has long been known that there are tendencies within the opposition to compromise with political Islamism. This tendency is based on an approach that, especially in recent times, has been reconciling with right-wing tendencies, suggesting that it is possible to fight against the AKP. An opposition approach pursued with such an understanding has played a significant role in dragging the country to a point where even secularism is considered a crime, as a result of its passive stance in the face of an American-guided political Islamist transformation. Turkey has been devastated at the end of the counter-revolutionary process it has undergone.

Escaping from the one-man regime created by privatising all services from education to health and eliminating the gains of democracy and secularism necessitates radical revolutionary change policies. Such a change can only be achieved by fighting against the AKP's top-down policies with genuine revolutionary ideas, not by surrendering to them or compromising. Those who fail to learn from the events of the past twenty-five years will continue to do the same things and will not achieve different results.

COLLAPSED LIBERAL THESES

Furthermore, there is no need to pay much attention to the views of collapsed liberal theses, which consider the ‘Let's Defend Secularism Together’ declaration to be an archaic idea that has been left behind. They entered the race to serve the AKP, which they hailed as a ‘conservative revolution,’ offering their support in the 2010 referendums and afterwards, ultimately extending their support to HTŞ, while the signatories of the declaration continue to carry the honour of the struggle against the AKP!”

***

THEY WANT TO INTIMIDATE

In his statement yesterday morning, TMMOB President Emin Koramaz described the government's targeting of those who signed the secularism declaration and the process of filing a lawsuit as a warning. Koramaz said, “According to Article 2 of the Constitution of the Republic of Turkey, this country is a secular, democratic, social state governed by the rule of law. Secularism is one of the founding principles of the Republic.”

Korkmaz said, "Anti-secular practices have become systematic in our country for quite some time. We have been turned into a country where superstition has replaced science, reactionary practices have replaced secularism, communities have replaced the social state governed by the rule of law, and politics has replaced secular law.

After six members of the LEFT Party were placed under house arrest for hanging a banner reading “Long live the secular democratic Republic”, there was silence regarding the reactionary attacks on party buildings and the writing of “Down with secularism, long live Sharia” on the shutters at the entrances to the buildings. Again, as recently reported in the press, primary school-aged girls were made to take ISIS oaths in state schools. These latest examples are the starkest indication of the state the country has been reduced to. In such circumstances, defending secularism is synonymous with defending the Republic and defending the country's future. As a professional organisation nourished by science and enlightenment, we cannot remain indifferent to such reactionary practices. We will continue to defend public ownership, secularism, independence, and an equal, free, and democratic country.”

***

POVERTY IS MASKED BY RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM

Academic and sports writer Elif Çongur, who spoke out recently, also drew attention to the poverty and reactionary tendencies that are being perpetuated in the country. Çongur said, "Secularism is a very important issue from a class perspective, as it is from many other perspectives. The poverty and misery of the people are being concealed by religious fundamentalism, and secularism is, of course, class-based. That is why it is not in vain that we say “like bread, like water” in most of the sentences we construct for secularism. Of course, we will defend it, of course, we will cherish it, of course, we will defend secularism under constitutional guarantee."

***

RESPONSIBILITY OF INTELLECTUALS

Economist Prof. Dr. Aziz Konukman, a signatory of the Secularism Declaration, stated that the accusations were baseless. Konukman stated that signing this declaration was not intended to foster feelings of hatred among the people, but rather to contribute to peace, adding, "Defending secularism means defending the state's equal distance from different religious beliefs. Therefore, it is impossible to incite the public to hatred and hostility. Against this backdrop, attacks on secularism, as quoted above, led me to sign this text. In general, we should be honoured by such statements from intellectuals; intellectuals should be advocates for society against practices that violate the constitution. This is the responsibility of intellectuals. I also bear this responsibility."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Laiklik Bildirisi için yaklaşık 70 kişinin ifadesi tamamlandı: Laiklik için bu rejim yenilmeli, published in BirGün newspaper on March 5, 2026.