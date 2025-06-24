Negligence killed 312 children

News Centre

FİSA Children's Rights Centre has published its ‘Information Report on Violations of Children’s Right to Life’ for the period January-May 2025. According to the report, which was prepared based on data obtained from media screenings, at least 365 children lost their lives due to preventable causes in the first five months of 2025.

The provinces with the highest number of deaths were Bolu (38), Urfa (26), and Istanbul (25). According to the report, 109 girls, 239 boys and 17 children unidentified lost their lives in the first five months of 2025. However, the report stated that media data was limited and that child deaths were only reported in 62 provinces.

MOST DEATHS IN BOLU

The report detailed the provinces with the highest incidence of violations of children's right to life. Bolu topped the list with 38 child deaths, most of which were linked to a hotel fire in Kartalkaya. Urfa and Istanbul followed with 26 and 25 child deaths, respectively. The number of deaths in other provinces were as follows: Konya (22), Antep (19), Antalya (13), Adana (12), Aydın (11), Hatay (10), Kocaeli (6), Bursa (5), Mardin (9), Ankara (8), Diyarbakır (8), Mersin (8), Muğla (8), Maraş (7), İzmir (6) and Samsun (6).

The report revealed that at least 312 children lost their lives in the first five months of 2025 due to the state's failure to fulfil its regulatory, supervisory and preventive obligations. These violations are concentrated in various areas such as traffic accidents, fires, workplace deaths, violence and domestic accidents.

Traffic accidents emerged as the leading cause of child deaths. Ninety-one children lost their lives in traffic accidents due to inadequate supervision, unlicensed drivers and lack of safety measures.

According to the report, 26 child workers lost their lives in workplace accidents, which are the most serious consequence of child labour.

Violence plays a significant role in child deaths. Thirty children lost their lives due to peer violence, domestic violence, gender-based violence and child murders. Thirteen children took their own lives due to lack of access to mental health services and insufficient social support. According to FİSA, 212 children lost their lives because of neglect. These deaths were the result of systematic violations such as traffic accidents, fires, domestic accidents, drowning and poisoning.

PUBLIC SERVICES ARE THE PROBLEM

The report revealed 53 child deaths caused directly or through negligence by the state, highlighting the shortcomings in public services.

Health services: 27 children died due to negligence. Rüzgar Altuğ (7) in Mersin died after feeling unwell following an injection. Toprak Önkol (10) in Diyarbakır died after bleeding could not be stopped following a tooth extraction.

Education services: 14 children lost their lives in school or transport accidents.

Sports and Cultural Activities: Six children died in sports activities. Care Services: Efsun Aktaş (1) in Kocaeli suffocated after becoming entangled in bedding at a dormitory.

Border Crossings: Three refugee children lost their lives in a boat accident in Aydın. Thirty-six refugee children died as a result of violations of their right to life.

Individual armament: The report, which stated that 8 children were killed, made the following recommendations to prevent child deaths: "Child-focused regulations should be implemented in education, health and care services. Inspections should be increased in tourist facilities, workplaces and infrastructure areas. Accessible and preventive mental health support should be provided to children. A rights-based and integrated protection system should be established. Strict controls and social policies should be developed to combat child labour."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İhmaller 312 çocuğu öldürdü published in BirGün newspaper on June 24, 2025.