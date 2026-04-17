Negligence underground, conflict above ground

Labour Service

Yesterday marked the fifth day of the Doruk Mining workers’ resistance and the fourth day of their march to Ankara. Approximately 150 workers employed at Doruk Mining, a subsidiary of Yıldızlar SSS Holding in the Mihalıççık district of Eskişehir, continue their protests alongside their union, Independent Mining Workers’ Union (Bağımsız Maden-İş).

The path of the workers marching from Eskişehir to Ankara under the leadership of the Independent Mining Workers’ Union is being paved with solidarity. The workers approached the city center of Ankara yesterday. Describing how they walked with the strong support of the local community, the union’s Organizing Specialist Başaran Aksu stated that during their march, only CHP Manisa Deputy Ahmet Vehbi Bakırlıoğlu had come to pay a solidarity visit. Union members addressed the deputies.

Here is the translation of the excerpt into British English, maintaining the journalistic tone and the spirit of the protest chants:

STRIKE, STRIKE, LET ANKARA LISTEN

The mineworkers chanted the slogans, "Resisting, resisting, from resistance to victory" and "Strike, strike, let it resound, let Ankara listen," by striking their yellow hard hats against the ground. During the helmet-striking protest, just as they had throughout the march, vehicles passing through the area also supported the miners with horns and whistles.

Gökay Çakır, General President of Independent Mining Workers’ Union, stated, “We continue to fight - underground with the fear of death, and above ground for the struggle for bread. We are the majority. Once we unite, once we stand together, we will bring them to their knees. If you come at us with schemes, today there are 150 of us; tomorrow in Ankara, there will be thousands, millions.”

HAVE YOU EVER MARCHED FOR A BREAD?

Addressing MPs in Parliament with the question, “Have you ever marched for bread?”, Çakır continued:

“What business do 600 MPs have there? If you won’t defend these workers, if you won’t defend these farmers, if you won’t defend these labourers, if you won’t defend these miners who go seven storeys underground, what business do you have there? Come and resolve this issue at once. Our fellow workers’ wives and children are waiting at home. These people walk 25 kilometres a day; they’re on their feet. Have any of you ever walked? Have you ever seen a single MP or minister walking for the sake of a fight for bread, a fight for work, or for their children’s future? Don’t just sit there, don’t just pass judgement – resolve these workers’ issues as soon as possible!”

A worker speaking here addressed T. Maden-İş, saying: "Somehow, a trustee was appointed here, the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) took it over, and then it was sold to Sebahattin Yıldız. Yellow unions stood in our way and left 300 of our friends stranded in the middle of winter. The same thing happened again last year; we were put on unpaid leave for six months. They said, ‘Those who want to join the union can go, those who don’t can stay.’ Nurettin Akçul, Ergün Atalay – which of our colleagues did they tell to come and explain their grievances? While we had five months’ wages owed to us, yesterday they said, ‘We’re behind them.’ Where are you, Nurettin Akçul? If you’re behind us, come here,” he said.

NO SALARY, WORKING CONDITIONS ARE A DISASTER

Another Doruk Maden worker said, “In 2016, the company was placed under receivership, followed by the TMSF; in 2022, it was transferred to Yıldızlar SSS Holding. The TMSF has not paid any of our social entitlements or compensation. All our rights have been transferred. This company has sent us on unpaid leave year after year for the past three years. These periods are every three or six months. Some of our colleagues have been on leave for over six months. They sacked those of us fighting for our rights. Some of us are owed five months’ wages, some six, some eight. Our wages aren’t being paid. Our working conditions are appalling. We are made to work with old, dilapidated equipment. We cannot bring home enough money to feed our families; our children are going hungry. How much longer will you carry on like this? Is this how you run this country? I am addressing these ministries: is this how you run things? Is this how you seek to uphold workers’ rights?” he exclaimed.

Another worker drew attention to Sebahattin Yıldız, the owner of Yıldızlar SSS Holding, saying: “We’re not out on the streets for a promotion, we’re not out for extra pay, we’re not out for a pay rise. We have six months’ wages, our severance pay and our trade union rights owed to us. That’s what we want. Ours is the most just struggle. We want nothing else. Just as Netanyahu is to the Middle East, Sebahattin Yıldız is the same for the workers here," he stated.

The workers also called for the immediate release of the union’s volunteer lawyer, Doğukan Akan, who was in his sixth day of detention yesterday.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yer altında ihmal yer üstünde kavga, published in BirGün newspaper on April 17, 2026.