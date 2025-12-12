New allegation in Assembly abuse scandal: 17-year-old girl pregnant!

Mustafa Bildircin

The scale of the incident involving female interns working at the Grand National Assembly restaurant being sexually abused by Grand National Assembly employees is growing.

Following BirGün's reporting of the scandal, the Grand National Assembly General Secretariat also confirmed the scandal in a statement. It has been learned that one person has been arrested.

CRIMINAL CASE

As a new allegation regarding the scandal came to light, it was claimed that a girl became pregnant in February due to abuse she was subjected to during her internship at the Assembly restaurant. According to the allegation, the girl went to the doctor complaining of stomach pains. The doctor realised that the girl was pregnant. As the girl was under 18 years of age, the doctor filed a legal report. It was learned that the pregnancy was terminated.

ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE

According to information obtained from TBMM sources, following the scandal coming to public attention, one chef at the Assembly was removed from his position, while four other chefs were told, ‘Do not come to work.’ It was reported that the chefs who were told not to come to work were placed on administrative leave due to the investigation.

Meanwhile, the experiences of a 17-year-old girl who began an internship at the Assembly in September 2025 shed further light on the scale of the scandal. Sharing her experiences with BirGün, the young girl stated that she was subjected to verbal and physical harassment by the chef during her internship.

According to the young woman, who stated that she began her internship at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey on 9 September 2025, the chef working at the Assembly Restaurant verbally and physically harassed her. The young woman claimed that the chef said to her, ‘You smell very nice, I want to smell you.’ Noting that the chef was 30 years old and married, the young woman said, ‘He would say things like, “Shall we go for a drink tomorrow?”’

YOU WON'T TALK

The young woman said she told the director of the institution about what had happened to her, but the director told her, ‘You won't tell anyone, not even your mother or father.’ Emphasising that everyone knew but remained silent, the young woman said, ‘I worked in Parliament for exactly 1.5 months, and even without receiving my five days' pay, my family filed a petition and took me out of the institution.’ It was reported that the Ministry of Family and Social Services is following up on the allegations of harassment in Parliament. Ministry sources reported that the child who filed the complaint and their parents were provided with psychosocial support. Meanwhile, it was noted that the ministry would also be involved in the legal process related to the scandal.

THIS SYSTEM IS YOUR CREATION

Women marched towards Parliament in response to the child abuse scandal brought to light by BirGün. The march, supported by numerous MPs and citizens, emphasised that ‘child abuse cannot be justified.’ During the march, the women encountered police obstruction. The Ankara Women's Platform made a press statement in front of the Dikmen gate of the Turkish Grand National Assembly. The statement said, "Unfortunately, the child abuse that took place in Parliament is no coincidence. It is a product of the government's misogynistic and child-hostile policies, which have failed to take measures against child abuse for years."

WE WANT TRANSPARENT ANSWERS

CHP Chairman Özgür Özel appeared before the cameras after a meeting with Anahtar Party Chairman Yavuz Ağıralioğlu at his party's headquarters. Reacting to the obstruction of female MPs and citizens who wanted to protest the child abuse scandal in the Grand National Assembly, Özel said: "Our female colleagues in Parliament and female MPs have reacted to this issue. This reaction is very understandable. What is incomprehensible is the police trying to prevent this reaction at the door of Parliament. Such terrible experiences should not happen anywhere, and when they do, they must be dealt with in the harshest manner, but it is unacceptable that someone in the Assembly could attempt such a thing. Furthermore, there is talk of 10 people. But so far, it is said that only one person has been removed from their position. We are waiting for transparent answers on this matter that will satisfy everyone.

EMEP MP Sevda Karaca also stated that security measures in Parliament are at their highest level, saying, "If young interns are being abused under this roof, then what are children experiencing in those squalid workshops, in the organised industrial zones, where they are sent under the guise of vocational training that Yusuf Tekin boasts about; in those factories where bosses, managers, and foremen are almost seen as gods? think about it.‘ In a statement from the SOL Feminist Movement, it was stated, ’The system, corrupted by the political Islamist AKP regime, is so broken that we live in a country where children are abused even in Parliament, which represents the country's administration and where precautions should be at their highest; where all living spaces are seized, and there are no safe spaces left! We will hold this regime accountable."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Meclis’teki istismar skandalında yeni iddia: 17 yaşındaki çocuk hamile!, published in BirGün newspaper on December 12, 2025.