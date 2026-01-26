New book by Oğuzhan Müftüoğlu: "Paving the Way for Hope"

Oğuzhan Müftüoğlu“s book Paving the Way for Hope, consisting of his writings from the period 1991-2025, has been published by SOL Kültür.

The book, consisting of seven chapters, reveals the transformation processes in Turkey under the AKP regime, the positions of the regime and the opposition during these periods, and the attitudes and debates of the left during these stages.

Why was this Islamist fascist regime, which built itself step by step, not prevented? From 28 February to the Ergenekon-Balyoz debates, the 2010 referendum and the transition to a one-man regime, how did Turkey transform into Islamist fascism, seemingly with its eyes wide open, despite the mistakes of the opposition movements?

These questions can be read not only as a reminder of a past period but also as a discussion on how Turkey can find a way out of the current process it is undergoing. Against the darkness that has taken down our country, the call for today and the future is to grow the country's resistance forces, paving the way for hope, as expressed here:

"We know from our past and from revolutionary movements in many parts of the world that we can overcome this darkness that has taken down our country.

They will try to turn us away from our path, make us doubt each other, what we have done and what we will do, and turn us against each other. They will use special “volunteer agents” for this purpose. The masses will never believe in an opposition movement that fights amongst itself and is at war with itself.

Therefore, if we want to win without surrendering to what is imposed upon us, we must find a way to unite, making it clear to the masses that all elements of the Revolutionary Opposition stand in solidarity, thereby boosting their self-confidence."

WHAT IS IN THE BOOK?

The first chapter, entitled ‘Turkey's Transformation and the Crisis of the Left,’ contains assessments of the deepening regime crisis parallel to the neoliberal transformation of the 1990s, the ‘sharia and coup’ debates that came to the fore during this process, and critical debates such as Susurluk and 28 February.

The first cracks in the transformation that became apparent in Turkey after the AKP came to power, the conflicts within the regime, and the discussions on the disintegration of the left are covered in the second chapter, titled ‘As the AKP Rises, Liberal Fractures in the Opposition and the Left.’

The third section covers the debates before and after the 12 September 2010 referendum, one of the most important stages in the rise of political Islamist fascism.

The section titled ‘Transition to Islamist Fascism and United Revolutionary Responsibility,’ which extends to the present day, addresses the period from the Gezi resistance to the 15 July coup attempt, from the opening processes to the ‘civil war’ after 7 June, the transition to a one-man regime, the May 2023 elections, and the ongoing processes and debates, are examined as part of the search for a way out.

The final section of the book serves as a reminder, featuring articles on the Revolutionary Path movement's Debate Process in 1991 and the discussions surrounding it.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Oğuzhan Müftüoğlu’ndan yeni kitap: ‘Umuda Yol Açmalı’, published in BirGün newspaper on January 26, 2026.