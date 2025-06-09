New constitution tailored to the Middle East

Politics Collective

The increasing focus on domestic politics, the successive operations against CHP-run municipalities and Özgür Özel's raising the stakes in his rally speeches have overshadowed the latest developments in Syria.

However, developments in Syria are closely related to the ‘peace process’ that is being promoted as a way to achieve a ‘terror-free Turkey’ and, consequently, to the domestic political situation. In fact, it is possible to say that the outcome of the process depends more on developments in Syria than on Turkey.

It is worth reviewing two key assessments of this issue from last week. The first is the statement made by the newly appointed US Ambassador to Ankara, Tom Barrack, to NTV. The second is Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's assessment of the region in a special interview with TRT.

Tom Barrack, who was appointed as the US Ambassador to Ankara, is also the US Special Representative for Syria; therefore, his assessments should be seen as statements made by the most authoritative voice summarising the US's view of the region. Undoubtedly, it would be incomplete to assess the US's long-term strategies in the Middle East solely on the basis of the statements made by politicians who come to power periodically.

The reality that Tom Barrack emphasises also points to this situation. In response to the NTV reporter's persistent questions and suggestions about when the relationship between the SDG and the US would end, Tom Barrack gave a very clear answer. According to Tom Barrack, the SDG is an ally of the United States and an indispensable part of the CENTCOM (United States Central Command) system. Although Tom Barrack presents the SDG's fight against ISIS as the reason for this situation, there are much more important strategic reasons for the United States to support the SDG.

Tom Barrack even makes historical references in his speech, saying that he sees the Sykes-Picot Agreement, which shaped the Middle East as we know it today during World War I, and the Sevres and Lausanne agreements, which were painful for the Kurds, as misguided interventions by the West in the region. There is no reason to think that a US ambassador's approach to the Lausanne issue in particular is not related to the policies being developed by the US today.

It is important to note that he positions Turkey as ‘moderate Islam’ emphasises the harmony between Trump and Erdoğan, and stresses that the strategy of transforming the SDG into a part of Syria is the main strategy of the US.

It seems that the ‘unification’ talks between the SDG and the Damascus government have two sponsors: the US and Turkey. Tom Barrack emphasises that a new economic foundation has emerged and that resolving the issue based on economic interests rather than ethnic and religious conflicts is a new policy/approach, adding that all parties must make their demands reasonable.

In fact, the views expressed by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in his special interview on TRT are consistent with Tom Barrack's perspective. Hakan Fidan also emphasises that a solution is needed to address US concerns and that the US-Turkey-Damascus axis is involved in this, stating that the new economic foundation has begun to be established with the signing of a $7 billion energy agreement between Qatar, Turkey and US companies. From Turkey's perspective, its participation in the new economic foundation established in Syria with allied capital companies (Limak, Cengiz) highlights the importance of securing a share after the war.

BILATERAL ‘SOLUTION’ PROCESS

It seems that Turkey has abandoned its excessive demands regarding the SDG and the Kurds at the negotiating table with the US. Therefore, a bilateral solution process regarding the Kurdish issue is currently being pursued in Syria and Turkey as a continuation of the same policy.

From here, we can move on to the most fundamental question.

While the Turkish government is increasingly pressuring the opposition and has declared broad opposition groups, particularly the CHP, as enemies in order to reestablish itself, is it possible to hope for peace and democracy from the process of the PKK laying down its arms and disbanding, which has been brought to the agenda as a US policy?

How realistic is it to hope that a process whose founding subjects are the US and Trump, together with the AKP-MHP alliance, will bring peace and democracy to the country?

Statements from Kurdish politicians say, “We do not expect peace from the government, but we see this step as an opportunity, regardless of the reasons behind it, and we call for the struggle for peace.” It is impossible not to see the silence of weapons and the end of conflict as a positive development. But the problem now goes far beyond that. The main problem is what stance to take in the face of the government using this situation to maintain its own existence, even securing the current situation with a new constitution and political system change.

It is important to emphasise that DEM is eager to be involved in the process of drafting a new constitution alongside the government. We understand from the stance taken by DEM spokesperson Meral Danış Beştaş on this issue that her party will be involved in the process. The fact that some of DEM's votes went to AKP candidate Numan Kurtulmuş in the recent Turkish Grand National Assembly presidential election should also be seen as a sign. Although the fact that DEM's candidate is Cengiz Çandar, a remnant of Özal who has defended US policies on the Kurdish issue in every period, makes one say, ‘take one and hit the other’ this situation shows that no positive signals are coming from the DEM front.

It is clear that the ruling party's game plan is to demonise opposition elements that do not accept the boundaries of the playing field it has drawn up for itself, and to define a new regime by surrounding them, as it once did with the Kurdish movement and DEM. Bahçeli's call for constitutional change, the creation of a new political parties and election law and a review of the TBMM's internal regulations shows the direction the ruling party is taking.

We are facing a dual power game: On the one hand, increasing pressure on the opposition, and on the other, provoking internal turmoil and divisions within the opposition. Whether this policy will succeed or not will undoubtedly be determined by the opposition's struggle, which has learned from its past mistakes. A line of opposition that falls into the traps of the ruling party at every critical stage and suffers from internal strife and divisions is doomed to defeat.

WITHOUT DEFEATING THE RULING PARTY...

This time, it can be said that the opposition is in a more advantageous position than in previous periods.

The absence of conflict and the ruling party's relationship with DEM, which it has demonised until now, and even with Öcalan, prevent the opposition from being caught in the trap of ‘terrorism’ accusations. For this reason, the operations carried out through the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality and CHP municipalities are ineffective and lack credibility in society. On the contrary, the government is increasingly losing public support for this very reason. The ongoing economic crisis is also exacerbating the government's loss of support.

The reason why young people who have nothing left to lose and are condemned to a futureless existence; pensioners fighting for survival; women killed on the streets; agricultural labourers whose products are sold for next to nothing; unemployed people abandoned to poverty; and oppressed and exploited workers are raising their voices in the struggle for their rights, despite all this lawlessness, is because this is the order that the one-man regime has imposed on them. Therefore, Turkey's way out lies in the development of peace and democracy, and in the opposition's ability to organise itself as a united movement.

Yes, the country truly needs a new progressive constitution, fundamental changes to the electoral system and political party laws, and it needs peace and democracy. The way to achieve this is to get rid of the current regime.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Ortadoğu’ya ayarlı yeni anayasa, published in BirGün newspaper on June 8, 2025.