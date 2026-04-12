New details emerged regarding the armed attack outside the Israeli Consulate General

New information regarding the planning phase of the armed attack outside the Israeli Consulate General in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district has emerged during the investigation.

According to AA, an on-site examination conducted by police teams following the attack revealed that the vehicle with license plate 41 AIC 024—rented by suspect Onur Çelik on Prof. Ahmet Kemal Aru Street in Levent Neighborhood—had all four doors and the trunk open.

Investigations revealed that the attackers, Ahmet İmrak, Onur Çelik, and Yunus Emre Sarban, exited the vehicle carrying backpacks and long-barreled weapons while shouting “Allahu Akbar,” and fired at police officers from the Rapid Deployment Unit and the Counter-Terrorism Unit stationed around Yapı Kredi Plaza; the police returned fire.

It was determined that the nine arrested individuals knowingly and willingly held positions within the hierarchical structure of ISIS, acted within the organization’s hierarchy, and that their connections and affiliations with the organization were confirmed. It was also concluded that the individuals who established an organic link with the organization, in line with ISIS’s objectives and interests, there is strong suspicion that they committed the crime of “membership in an armed terrorist organization” through their armed activities.

It was determined that the attack was planned by ISIS, and that during the preparatory stages of the operation, “loyal” organization members with an organic connection to the group were used to avoid compromising the operation’s secrecy, it was established that the location where the suspects were apprehended, the manner of their arrest, findings in their digital materials, intelligence information regarding them, and other findings could not be explained by coincidence, and that they acted in unity of thought and action with the attackers.

It was learned that nine individuals were aware of the operation and acted in coordination with those who carried out the attack in accordance with the tasks assigned to them by the organization; it was understood that they committed the crime of “attempting to overthrow the order established by the Constitution of the Republic of Turkey” in accordance with the orders and instructions received from the organization.

WHAT HAS HAPPENED?

In an armed attack that took place around noon on April 7 in front of the Israeli Consulate General—which was not in operation at the time—two police officers were injured. Two of the three attackers were wounded, while one was killed.

While the attackers were assessed to have ties to ISIS, official statements did not mention any specific organization by name. Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi stated regarding the killed attacker that “a connection to an organization exploiting religion has been established.”

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek, who made a statement regarding the incident, reported that a deputy chief prosecutor and two public prosecutors had been assigned as part of the investigation.

Of the 17 individuals detained as part of the investigation, 12 were transferred yesterday (April 11) to the Istanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan. Of those who gave statements to the prosecution, 9 were sent to the magistrate’s court with a request for detention, while 2 were sent with a request for judicial supervision. One was released after giving a statement to the prosecution. The court ruled to detain 9 individuals and to impose judicial supervision on 2 others.

While the perpetrators, Onur Çelik and Ahmet İmrak, are undergoing treatment, the police procedures for the other 3 individuals are still ongoing.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İsrail Başkonsolosluğu önündeki silahlı saldırıda yeni detaylar ortaya çıktı, published in BirGün newspaper on April 12, 2026.