New operation against Antalya Metropolitan Municipality: 17 people detained

In the operation conducted as part of the investigation into Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, 17 people were detained in the morning.

The fourth wave of operations was conducted as part of the investigation into Antalya Metropolitan Municipality.

In the operation, 17 people, including jewellers and municipal staff, were detained.

WHAT ARE THE ALLEGATIONS?

In the investigation, it was alleged that A.A., B.Ç., M.Y. and Y.Y., who won tenders from the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, gave Muhittin Böcek a bribe of 195 million Turkish lira to receive their payments. It was alleged that the money was deposited into an account at a currency exchange office in Finike, part of it was delivered in cash, and the money was converted into gold through jewellers connected to the currency exchange office and stored in safes.

In the statement of a suspect businessman, it was learned that he confessed to transferring 55 million TL in bribes to Antalya Metropolitan Mayor Muhittin Böcek, while his partner transferred 80 million TL, and that they acted through a currency exchange firm in this context. The suspect businessman reportedly stated that they were forced to give these funds to establish connections with the municipality to resolve issues such as land and construction permits.

REQUEST FOR A RECEIVER FOR 1 FOREIGN EXCHANGE OFFICE AND 2 JEWELLERS

It was noted that Muhittin Böcek requested the appointment of a receiver for a foreign exchange office and two jewellers whose names were mentioned in the allegations regarding the transfer of funds, as part of the investigation involving his son and former daughter-in-law.

Source: Antalya Büyükşehir Belediyesi'ne yeni operasyon: 17 kişi gözaltına alındı