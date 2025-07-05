New operation against CHP municipalities: 3 mayors detained!

CHP members Adana Metropolitan Mayor Zeydan Karalar, Adıyaman Mayor Abdurrahman Tutdere and Antalya Metropolitan Mayor Muhittin Böcek were detained. It was noteworthy that the operations were carried out over the weekend when the markets were closed.

MANSUR YAVAŞ: ‘WHERE ARE THE AKP MEMBERS WHO RECEIVED MONEY?’

Ankara Metropolitan Mayor Mansur Yavaş reacted to the detention of Adana Metropolitan Mayor Zeydan Karalar, Adıyaman Mayor Abdurrahman Tutdere and Antalya Metropolitan Mayor Muhittin Böcek, all members of the CHP.

Mansur Yavaş shared on social media, ‘Our Adana Metropolitan Mayor Zeydan Karalar, Antalya Metropolitan Mayor Muhittin Böcek, and Adıyaman Mayor Abdurrahman Tutdere were detained due to the false accusations of Aziz İhsan Aktaş. This situation once again shows how the law unfortunately works for certain people.’

Yavaş continued: ‘If Aziz İhsan Aktaş has been distributing money to everyone, then does this corrupt system only target opposition mayors? Where are the AK Party members who received money? Why isn't the same determination shown towards them?’

ERDOĞAN: MY ADVICE TO CHP LEADERS IS TO BE PATIENT AND WAIT FOR THE INDEPENDENT JUDICIARY'S DECISIONS

AKP Chairman and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan answered questions from journalists upon his return from Azerbaijan, where he attended the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation, and made statements on current issues.

In his statement, Erdoğan targeted the CHP, saying, ‘The CHP's politics are now politics without substance. The perception they have created with their own hands through social media is being destroyed one by one by the solid body of facts.’

‘My advice to CHP leaders is to be patient and wait for the decisions of the independent judiciary,’ Erdoğan said, adding, ‘This process should also serve as a mirror for the CHP leadership. Instead of contributing to national politics or developing projects, the CHP leadership is pinning its hopes on street protests. They are attempting to cover up their crimes by undermining our judicial institutions and exonerate the guilty through street protests. Wait, be patient…"

Erdoğan said, ‘Right now, the AKP is the leading party in Turkey. Istanbul is currently the most important province. The state of Istanbul is clear for all to see. There are serious problems everywhere. As the ruling party in Turkey, we are continuing on our path with confidence.’

DEM PARTY: ‘OPPRESSION MUST STOP’

Co-chairs of the DEM Party, Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan, reacted to the operations targeting municipalities affiliated with the CHP.

Tülay Hatimoğulları said in a post on social media, ‘This oppression against elected officials and the people of Turkey must stop. We do not accept the detention of Adıyaman Mayor Abdurrahman Tutdere, Adana Metropolitan Mayor Zeydan Karalar, and Antalya Metropolitan Mayor Muhittin Böcek.’

Hatimoğulları added, ‘Failure to respect the decisions made by the people at the ballot box and the refusal to acknowledge the will of the people have caused/are causing deep divisions in society. These operations are not a solution; they are blocking the path to a democratic Turkey. We once again call for the way to be opened for democratic politics.’

Tuncer Bakırhan said in his statement, “The arrests carried out this morning against the CHP mayors of Adana, Antalya and Adıyaman are unacceptable interventions against the will of the people and the fundamental principles of democratic politics. I condemn and reject these practices.”

Bakırhan continued: ‘This wave of attacks and arrests targeting local administrations is deepening lawlessness and causing the greatest damage to the hope for social peace. What Turkey needs today is not increasing pressure and anti-democratic practices, but rather decisive steps towards democratisation.’

‘True social peace can only be achieved by strengthening dialogue and ensuring that the rule of law prevails in all areas,’ said Bakırhan, adding: "It is unacceptable that the process of building peace and a democratic society is being undermined by these violations of the law. This sensitive process must be carried out with the participation of all segments of society and through collective wisdom. We demand that all attacks on the elected will cease immediately for the protection of democratic values and the establishment of social peace."