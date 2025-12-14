New stage in peace process

As part of the peace process, the DEM Party Imralı delegation visited MHP General Chairman Devlet Bahçeli. Following the meeting, which lasted approximately half an hour in Parliament, Pervin Buldan stated that it was time to move to a new phase and take legal steps. Buldan used the term “peace law” in relation to legal regulation, while Bahçeli said, ‘Ms. Pervin expressed every issue clearly, I agree with every sentence she said.’

Speaking to EKOL TV, DEM Party Co-Chair Tuncer Bakırhan made a similar statement, saying, ‘We have reached the final stage. The hearings have been held. The organisation has already taken 5-6 steps to show how it approaches the current call. The only thing to do now is to collect the parties' reports and ensure that laws are passed that will create the infrastructure for a truly inclusive, honourable return and a process where there will be no more weapons or conflict. In other words, an honourable return must be ensured."

Meanwhile, the parties have begun submitting their reports on the process to the commission. According to media reports, the AKP's report, which is expected to be submitted to the Parliament after being presented to Erdoğan, highlights three critical thresholds. The report highlighted the need to neutralise Kandil, comply with the 10 March Agreement, and prevent the establishment of any structure in Syria for the process to proceed uninterrupted. Regarding the 120-page report submitted by the MHP, Deputy Chairman Feti Yıldız said, ‘The execution regulation will definitely be implemented. Do not perceive the reduction in punishment as an amnesty.’

To date, DEM, MHP, DSP, and EMEP have submitted their reports to the Assembly Presidency, while CHP, Yeni Yol, and Refah Party are expected to submit theirs on Monday.

NOT COMMUNICATING SUFFICIENTLY

The DEM Party Imralı Delegation met with Ali Babacan, Chairman of the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), prior to their visit to Bahçeli. Following the meeting, which lasted approximately 1.5 hours, Babacan stated at a joint press conference that President Erdoğan had ‘failed to communicate sufficiently’ regarding the process and demanded more detailed information.

MSB'S RESPONSE: COMPLY WITH THE AGREEMENT

While the DEM Party stated that a new phase had been entered, the Ministry of National Defence (MSB) reacted to the Syrian Democratic Forces not integrating into the Syrian army as required by the 10 March Agreement.

The Ministry of National Defence responded to questions from the press with a written statement. The statement alleged that the SDF, which they defined as an extension of the PKK, had acted contrary to the 10 March Agreement. According to the ministry, the SDF continues to maintain its stance of not joining the Syrian army.

In recent days, allegations have surfaced that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) is preparing for a new operation based on images from Syria.

The Ministry clearly denied these reports: ‘The activities reflected in the images are routine troop rotation activities. What should really be followed is not the routine movements of the TSK, but the situation of the terrorist organisation SDG and the activities of the Syrian army.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yeni aşama barış yasası, published in BirGün newspaper on December 13, 2025.