New Syria, emerging from Paris

Etki Can Bolatcan

Syria has once again become the scene of conflicts centred on imperialism, with the agendas imposed on the region by the United States and Israel, and their policies of ethnic and sectarian division, since 6 January.

Aggression carried out by jihadist gangs such as HTŞ in line with US-Israeli policies targets the right to life and political will of the Syrian people, particularly the Kurds and Alawites. The US's rogue aggression, along with the Neo-Ottoman alliance hidden behind rhetoric of ‘a thousand years of brotherhood,’ and the centralisation of jihadism in Syria are pushing the region to the brink of new disasters.

Since 6 January, the SDF has lost a large part of the territories under its control. A significant portion of Syria has come under the control of the interim Damascus government led by Colani. The region's alliances, political needs, and methods of intervention have also changed shape according to the imposed ‘New Syria’ plan. Following these developments, the policy the SDF will pursue, Syria’s future, the US’s expectations, and the possible effects of the process on Turkey are the most pressing questions in Middle Eastern politics.

We discussed the latest events in the region, the US's new Syria policies, and the impact of the conflicts on the region with Hediye Levent.

Can we say that a final solution has been reached between the SDF and HTŞ? At this point, which side has benefited from the agreement? Is this a defeat for the SDF?

Actually, it is not possible to speak of a compromise. Because in a compromise, at least both sides are expected to gain something. A second point: the SDF no longer exists; the SDF has dissolved. The SDF was a Kurdish-Arab alliance, and the number of fighters from Arab tribes participating in the SDF was close to 60-65%. Likewise, there was a security force affiliated with the self-administration. Law enforcement agencies that could be called the ‘police’ in the region were carrying out their duties. A very high percentage of these law enforcement officers were also Arab. That structure has also disintegrated. As a result, there is currently no actual military structure involving Kurds, and we will have to wait and see whether a new structure emerges or not.

Moving on to the other issue; during the period of clashes in Sheikh Maksut and Ashrafiya in Aleppo, when the SDF had not yet disbanded, it was expected that the SDF would be completely pushed eastward, leaving it with no power west of the Euphrates. Although Turkey's pressure was very effective and decisive in this process, the United States had the final say on the ground. Likewise, at this point, the Kurdish Movement in Turkey has also made serious mistakes in this regard.

Looking at the current situation, there is no compromise at the moment. On the contrary, while the Kurds in Syria, in alliance with the Arabs, controlled an economically valuable region, approximately 25 per cent of the country, they are now confined to a certain part of Hasakah. Furthermore, the Roj and El Hol camps under the self-administration were also very important politically, as they were positions that enabled direct contact with the international community. The SDF - the autonomous administration - was the interlocutor here, it was directly engaged. It has lost these areas.

This has also created a disadvantageous situation in terms of the fight against ISIS and its position as an ally within the international coalition. They have lost almost all of the 26 prisons where ISIS members were detained.

So it's not just a loss of territory, not just the disintegration of their armed forces, but also the self-administration has suffered serious losses. This process will probably continue. It is not possible for the Kurds to control all of Hasakah at this point. They will probably retreat to part of the city of Qamishli within Hasakah in the coming period.

“THE US HAS NOT COMPLETELY CUT TIES WITH THE KURDISH MOVEMENT”

Tom Barrack, the US Special Representative for Syria, stated that the SDF’s role as the main force fighting ISIS on the ground has largely come to an end. He also expressed his support for HTŞ. What is the fundamental motivation behind the support shown by the US and Israel towards HTŞ, and to what extent do the objectives of these two actors coincide in Syria?

If we go back to 2015, the YPG was transformed into the SDF with the participation of Arabs. And in fact, since 2015, the US has openly met the SDF's important requirements, such as training, arms support, logistical support and diplomatic support. The US had become an active supporter. Again, if we go back to that period, the most important reason for the US to designate the Kurds as a local ally was to protect and hold the Iraq-Syria border against Iran. The second reason was to control or eliminate ISIS locally, as Tom Barrack's statements clearly reveal.

It is important to keep in mind that there were two main reasons for this alliance or alliance relationship. From the perspective of Israel and the United States, protecting the Syria-Iraq border against Iran is an important factor. In this sense, we can say that Israel is still apprehensive. However, Israel has both seized territory in southern Syria and achieved a large part of its demands, the terms of which we do not yet know. At the very least, it has taken the Golan Heights and says at every opportunity that it will not withdraw from there. The area we refer to as southern Syria is actually a region stretching from a distance of 15-20 kilometres from Damascus into Israel.

Israel has a project called the ‘David Corridor,’ which extends parallel to the Jordanian border and opens up to the Iraqi border, centred around its security concept. It appears that Israel is attempting to implement this project in Syria. Currently, Israel has effectively established this corridor and controls the airspace along the David Corridor route.

Finally, there was a Damascus-Tel Aviv meeting in Paris, mediated by the US. The US did not want Turkey and Israel to come face to face in Syria. Therefore, it was trying to find a compromise here. The details of the Paris agreement have not yet been made public. However, looking at the current situation, it seems that the US has found a middle ground whereby Israel has room for manoeuvre in the south and south-east of Syria, and Turkey in the north and north-east.

If we ask whether the importance of holding the Iraq-Syria border has disappeared from Israel's perspective, it seems that with the recent developments in Iran, it is not as important as it used to be. In fact, following the protests that began in Iran, Israel's second round of attacks on Iran and the renewed focus on the Iranian border within this context were expected. Consequently, moves against the Hashdi Shabi in Iraq, which Iran has organised under its resistance umbrella, are continuing. As far as we understand, Israel's concerns about the Iraqi border-Syrian border being handed over to a ‘reliable’ ally seem to have eased at this point.

But I would like to make a note here. Looking at the conditions on the ground, I think the US's relationship with the Kurds in Syria will continue. The US will not completely sever ties. In fact, it is possible that a small but effective, active armed group could be formed from Kurdish fighters within the SDF. It is still possible for that group to actively operate on the ground with the US.

To summarise; as of now, it does not seem possible for the self-administration formed under Kurdish leadership and its armed force, the SDF, to return to where they were a week ago.

SHARA'S AUTHORITY IS NOT THAT STRONG

Is the fact that Colani, a leader with Al-Qaeda roots who came to power with HTŞ, has established such a significant sphere of influence in Syria a threat to the region and Turkey?

I think this agenda is being discussed from the wrong perspective. Everyone is discussing the issue solely in terms of Shara. Current developments on the ground are not happening on Shara's orders. Shara is a powerless man. Shara is currently a target for radical organisations, just like any secularist, any Alawite, or any Christian in Syria. I'm not saying this to defend Shara; Shara is a very pragmatic man. This can be said to describe him from the very beginning.

Therefore, the real issue is that they put Shara in that seat like a ‘Damascus Notary’. By Damascus Notary, we mean that he fulfils the need for a “notary” to approve agreements related to Syria. I do not believe Shara has any intention of establishing a jihadist state in Syria. The point we need to address is that Shara cannot control the field. Shara cannot even control the men under his command in the existing situation. In other words, Shara had already tried to prevent the armed groups supported by Turkey from entering Damascus as much as possible, up to the clashes in Sheikh Maksut and Ashrafiya in Aleppo. He failed to achieve that too.

Therefore, in the next phase, there is not a jihadist structure in Syria, but a worse scenario. At least if there is a jihadist threat, you know who is who on the ground. In Syria, there is something even worse than that possibility. There is everything that could threaten people on the ground, from radicals numbering in the hundreds of thousands to Al-Qaeda members, from those acting with the intent to loot to those gathering three or five armed men to commit robbery. No one can hold anyone accountable because there is no state. There is no accountability mechanism because there is no law. There is no money, and the economy is in a terrible state. And as the economy worsens, the likelihood of looting, pillaging and massacres increases. This is the process we are talking about. The armed groups supported by Turkey are also such groups. The armed groups we saw on the ground in Aleppo and in the recent clashes do not even have a vision of ‘establishing a state according to Al-Qaeda principles’; they have no vision at all. These groups are only interested in money, in their profits. Right now, Shara has another struggle going on in Damascus. Shara's former comrades or some different names – even if they never actually participated in that process – are all trying to spin a revolutionary narrative for themselves and demand a share of power.

On the one hand, capital is changing hands, on the other hand, the country needs to be restructured, there is a huge pie at stake, a state needs to be established. Seats that could give people incredible power are still vacant. Some of Shara's former comrades accuse Shara of apostasy. They use phrases like ‘apostate Damascus’ and ‘the Damascus regime that has renounced its faith.’ In short, there is a chaotic process in Syria.

How do the latest developments affect the situation in Turkey?

I never thought that the situation in Turkey began with any real intention of finding a solution. The peace process in Turkey was entirely a step towards taking advantage of the opportunities arising from the ‘design of a region without Iran’. Here, Turkey wanted to fill the places that Iran would vacate in the region. Therefore, it needed to resolve the PKK issue. Likewise, certain opportunities and risks had begun to emerge for the PKK. The PKK also decided to lay down its arms and restructure itself in line with the risks and opportunities in the region.

And in the region, Turkey needed to overthrow the Kurdish-Arab alliance in Syria, the autonomous administration and the SDF, and include them in the process in Turkey. This was a process. Therefore, I do not believe that the latest developments will have a major impact within Turkey. But they will have this effect: there will be serious fractures within Kurdish political circles in Turkey. Because within Kurdish circles, there are now many outdated discourses that have outlived their usefulness and do not correspond to the realities on the ground. And ethnic nationalism no longer has much resonance in the region. If the Kurds wish to develop a discourse based on democracy, they must actually implement it in practice. Therefore, I believe that the process in Syria will cause debate within Turkish politics and among the Kurds.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Paris’ten çıkan Yeni Suriye, published in BirGün newspaper on January 25, 2026.