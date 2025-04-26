New wave in the İBB operation: 47 people detained

In the operation carried out as part of the "corruption" investigation targeting İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB), 47 more people, including İstanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (İSKİ) Director Şafak Başa and İBB Deputy Secretary General Arif Gürkan Alpay, have been detained.

The investigation, launched by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, is ongoing against numerous individuals, including Ekrem İmamoğlu, who was suspended from his position as İBB Mayor following his arrest.

53 DETENTION ORDERS

As part of the investigation, detention orders have been issued for another 53 individuals.

Following this, teams from the Financial Crimes Department conducted operations in İstanbul, Ankara, and Tekirdağ, detaining 47 individuals.

SEARCHES UNDERWAY AT HOMES AND WORKPLACES

Searches of the detainees’ homes and workplaces are ongoing. Among those detained are also Acting Deputy Secretary General Ramazan Gültekin, Deputy Secretary General responsible for Municipal Police Murat Yazıcı, İBB Technology Group President Erol Özgüner, former Cemeteries Department Head Ayhan Koç, former Municipal Police Department Head Engin Ulusoy, and Ekrem İmamoğlu’s Chief of Staff Kadriye Kasapoğlu.

GÖZDEM ONGUN AND CAN AKIN ÇAĞLAR ALSO DETAINED

Those detained also include Gözdem Ongun, the wife of detained İBB Media Inc. Chairman Murat Ongun, and retired İBB Secretary General Can Akın Çağlar, who had previously been detained and released during the operation on 19 March.

STATEMENT FROM THE CHIEF PUBLIC PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued a statement regarding the detentions, saying:

"As part of the investigation coordinated by our İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and carried out by our Financial Crimes Department, 101 suspects were processed during the simultaneous operation conducted on 19.03.2025. Following further investigations, simultaneous operations were carried out on 26.04.2025 in İstanbul, Ankara, and Tekirdağ for 53 additional suspects. 47 suspects were apprehended and detained, while efforts to locate 6 fugitives continue. Searches at homes and workplaces are also ongoing."

Meanwhile, efforts to detain the remaining six individuals are ongoing.

Source: İBB operasyonunda yeni dalga: İSKİ Genel Müdürü dahil çok sayıda isim gözaltında