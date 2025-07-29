New wave of operations against İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality: Arrest warrants issued for IETT General Manager and several executives

A new operation has been added to the series of operations targeting the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB), which is in the government's crosshairs.

Following Aziz İhsan Aktaş's ‘effective repentance’ statements, arrest warrants were issued for 25 people, including İETT General Manager İrfan Demet, over allegations related to İSFALT and İETT tenders.

Twenty people were detained in simultaneous operations conducted in İstanbul, Antalya, Çanakkale, Trabzon, Bursa, and Giresun.

According to a report by Özlem Güvemli of Nefes newspaper, some of the individuals subject to arrest warrants are as follows:

İrfan Demet - General Manager

Kazım Taylan Sever - Head of Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Department

Halil İbrahim Kaya - İkitelli Garage Manager

Ali Haydar Topçu - Accounting Manager

Şeymus Oral - Head of Financial Affairs Department

