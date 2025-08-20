No agreement reached:Unions to take pay rise offer to arbitration board

The 8th Term Public Collective Agreement negotiations have come to a deadlock. Finding the government’s final offer for public employees and retirees inadequate, Memur-Sen announced it would appeal to the Arbitration Board.

The 8th Term Public Collective Agreement, which will determine the financial and social rights of civil servants and retirees for 2026-2027, saw the Public Employer Delegation submit its final proposal.

The offer presented on 18 August included a 11% rise for the first half of 2026, 7% for the second half, and 4% for each half of 2027. In addition, the proposal repeated the 1,000 TL increase in base salary granted in 2025.

After the meeting, Memur-Sen President Ali Yalçın and Türkiye Kamu-Sen President Önder Kahveci stressed that the proposed rates were insufficient and had no chance of meeting their demands.

MEMUR-SEN: WE COULD NOT OWN A PROBLEM WE DID NOT CREATE

Today, in a statement on X, Memur-Sen President Ali Yalçın said, “By signing the collective agreement, we could not own a problem we did not create. In the Service Branch Agreements, authority lies with the so-called unions. The time at the table has ended but the time to solve this problem has not.”

Yalçın added: “Wage balances in the public sector have collapsed. No offer has come to restore balance. Everyone sees the problem. The proposals do not solve it. By signing the collective agreement, we could not own a problem we did not create. In the Service Branch Agreements, authority lies with the so-called unions. The time at the table has ended but the time to solve this problem has not. The problem must not continue! I will make a detailed statement…”

***

HOW WILL THE PROCESS CONTINUE?

In the new stage, the parties will take the pay rise rates to the Public Servants Arbitration Board. Following the submission, the board will convene on the matter of “percentage rises.”

The board has 11 members and decisions are taken by majority vote. By law, the Arbitration Board must determine the pay rises of civil servants and retirees for 2026 and 2027 by 31 August.

HOW MUCH HAS THE BOARD AWARDED IN THE PAST?

Of the seven collective agreements concluded since 2012, four were settled through agreement and three went to arbitration. In those three agreements, covering six years, the board determined the wage rises. Except for the first half of 2012, the board’s decisions matched the government’s final offers. In 2012, the government had proposed 3.5% for the first half, but the board raised it to 4%.

In the previous negotiations with civil servants, the government offered 15% for the first half of 2024, 10% for the second half, and for 2025, 6% and 5% for each half respectively. When no agreement was reached, the Arbitration Board’s ruling matched the government’s final offer.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Uzlaşma sağlanamadı: Sendikalar zam teklifini Hakem Kurulu'na taşıyacak, published in BirGün newspaper on August 20, 2025.