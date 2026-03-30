No barricade can stand in the way of the truth

Melisa Ay

The arrest of journalists, including BirGün reporter İsmail Arı, DW Türkçe reporter Alican Uludağ and journalist-writer Merdan Yanardağ, was protested in Kadıköy.

Responding to the journalists’ call, citizens gathered at Mehmet Ayvalıtaş Park yesterday despite heavy rain.

The protest was attended by numerous journalists working for various media outlets, journalists who have been made redundant, citizens and democratic mass organisations, as well as CHP Istanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik, DEM Party Istanbul Provincial Co-Chair Vedat Çınar Altan, DİSK President Arzu Çerkezoğulları, DİSK Press-Workers’ Union President Turgut Dedeoğlu, Turkish Journalists’ Union General President Gökhan Durmuş, and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Turkey Representative Erol Önderoğlu.

The crowd chanted, “Freedom for İsmail, Merdan and Alican freedom”, “There is no salvation alone, either all together or none of us”, “Shoulder to shoulder against fascism”, “Free press, democratic Turkey”, “The free press cannot be silenced”, “Barricades against gangs, not the press barricade” and “Open it, open the barricade”. The police blocked the crowd, who were attempting to march from Mehmet Ayvalıtaş Park in Moda to the Quay, by setting up barricades. The crowd were not permitted to march.

Earthquake survivor Nurgül Göksu and Veli Arı, the father of Arı, called for freedom.

THE NATION’S PROBLEM

Following this, a press statement was read out amidst the police barricades. The statement was read by Berkant Gültekin, Publication Coordinator at birgun.net. The statement, which addressed the pressures faced by journalists, noted the following:

"We journalists have, to the best of our ability, listened to, written about, and tried to publicise the concerns of everyone who has had a problem up until now. Now we have a major concern, and this concern is not just ours, but the nation’s. The journalism profession is under heavy pressure. Following the takeover of the vast majority of the media by the regime, we who persist in journalism at this juncture are being targeted. Because we have not surrendered or fallen into line, we are being made to pay the price of journalism.

The latest journalist to pay this price is BirGün reporter İsmail Arı. We are witnessing how charges such as “publicly disseminating misleading information to the public”, “inciting the public to hatred and hostility”, and “insulting the President” have become the primary threats to journalism. “Whilst these charges are used as weapons targeting press freedom and the public’s right to information, judicial measures that should only be applied in exceptional circumstances are being deployed without a second thought when it comes to so-called ‘unacceptable journalism’,” he said.

Photo: BirGün

FREEDOM FOR JOURNALISM

“We are journalists; we have nothing but the pen in our hand and the words on our tongue,” said Gültekin. “We know that in such an atmosphere, we could be detained and arrested for any sentence we write. Even from within this statement we are reading, an excuse could be fabricated to make us a target. We are fully aware of what may befall us. Despite this, we write and we speak. And we will continue to write and speak. Because we are not afraid. Not because we are particularly brave or reckless, nor because we have taken on the mantle of heroism. We are not afraid because we believe in the power of the truth and in the people’s resolve to defend democracy. We know that our readers, our people, will not abandon us but will stand by us. Our demands are clear and unequivocal: All detained journalists must be released immediately! The pressure on press freedom must cease!

Arbitrary punishment practices that trample the law must be abandoned immediately! We want freedom for journalism, democracy for the country! And once again we shout: Journalism is not a crime!" he stated.

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THIS PRICE IS AN HONOUR FOR US

Messages from the detained journalists İsmail Arı, Alican Uludağ and Merdan Yanardağ were read out at the protest.

Merdan Yanardağ, detained in Silivri:

"Turkey is being dragged towards an Islamist-fascist dictatorship by a reactionary regime. To this end, every form of democratic and progressive opposition is being crushed, the republican resistance of society is being broken, and the people’s struggle for equality and freedom is being suppressed. Again, for this purpose, independent media organisations practising journalism on the side of the people and the truth are being silenced. They attempted to silence me and my colleagues by seizing Tele1 through a fifth-rate conspiracy. Subsequently, they arrested our colleague Alican Uludağ on trumped-up charges. Finally, our colleague İsmail Arı was imprisoned on the basis of lies and slander. They are exposing their own helplessness. This situation points to fear. They are very afraid. We will foil this game. Together, we will break this siege. We will not forget that the way forward lies in building a united opposition front. We will continue to defend the independent and free press, the people’s right to access information and genuine news, and true journalism."

Merdan Yanardağ

Alican Uludağ, currently detained in Silivri:

"The arrest of a journalist in Turkey is not merely an intervention against the press. It is the people themselves who are being silenced. But I declare this from here. Just as I practised journalism yesterday, we will continue to practise it even more strongly tomorrow. Our path is Uğur Mumcu’s path. Whether it be a grave or a prison, journalism will ultimately prevail. The price we pay for our people is an honour to us.‘

Alican Uludağ

Our reporter İsmail Arı, held at Sincan Prison:

’I am being held in prison simply for practising journalism. As part of an unlawful investigation previously conducted against me, my MASAK report and HTS records were seized. And they found nothing. Because I am completely clean. Since they found nothing, they arrested me on a public holiday whilst I was visiting family outside the city. And for a crime that carries no prison sentence! To arrest me on a public holiday, the gendarmerie and police were sent simultaneously to all my relatives in Tokat. Just as if conducting an operation against a hardened criminal, the gendarmerie and police turned up at the doors of ordinary people! So why was this done? To silence the journalist İsmail Arı. I’ve known for the past year that they’ve been looking for a way to pin something on me, searching for an excuse to arrest me. I am a journalist. I’ve done nothing other than journalism. I was thrown into prison because my reports upset certain people. Those holding me in prison are committing a crime. I ask you to escalate this struggle and stand up for journalists."

İsmail Arı

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WE WILL NOT BE SILENCED

Speaking at the protest, BirGün writer Timur Soykan said, "Our right to demonstrate is being blocked. Our colleagues are being imprisoned through conspiracies simply for reporting the truth. We demand justice, we demand freedom, and we will not be silenced; our colleagues are not being silenced in prison either," he said. CHP Istanbul Provincial Chairman Özgür Çelik stated in a pre-protest address, “Those who carried out the 19 March coup are attempting to silence journalists whilst seeking to silence the entire society. We will stand by the free press.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Hakikate barikat işlemez, published in BirGün newspaper on March 30, 2026.