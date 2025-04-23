No company, no reactor, just an EIA!

Gökay Başcan

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report, prepared in pursuit of the dream to build a nuclear power plant in Sinop, has lost all relevance. The reactor mentioned in the EIA file has no equivalent in the world, and the consortium of French and Japanese companies that once declared “we will build the reactor” withdrew from the project years ago. It is clear that no other nuclear power plant can be built based on this EIA, yet the government continues to insist on the existing report. Just like in other profit-driven projects in the country, the lawsuit against this report is being tossed between courts.

Meanwhile, a critical week awaits the people of Sinop, who have been resisting nuclear power for many years. After the Council of State overturned the local court’s decision for a second time, the file was sent back to the lower court, and a new expert inspection was ordered. On 24 April, an on-site inspection will be held in the area where the nuclear power plant is planned to be built. As every year, a rally will be held on 26 April by the Sinop Anti-Nuclear Platform (NKP).

The project was initially announced to be carried out by a consortium of Japanese companies Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Itochu, and French companies Framatome (formerly Areva) and Engie (formerly GDF-Suez). The consortium was to implement the nuclear plant using the ATMEA-1 reactor, which has no global precedent. However, according to reports particularly in the Japanese media, the consortium withdrew from the project due to reasons such as a doubling of construction costs and the depreciation of the Turkish Lira. Despite the absence of a consortium or company, an “EIA positive” decision was issued for the file prepared based on the unprecedented ATMEA-1 reactor on 11 September 2020.

GROUNDS FOR ANNULMENT LISTED

The decision was taken to court by the people of Sinop, the Sinop NKP, and professional chambers affiliated with TMMOB. The Samsun 3rd Administrative Court ruled for an expert inspection. Despite nearly 300 grounds for annulment identified in the resulting report, the Samsun Administrative Court rejected the case. Unwilling to accept this in the face of such findings, the people of Sinop appealed the decision.

The 6th Chamber of the Council of State overturned the Samsun Administrative Court’s decision and ruled for a re-examination of the case. The Council highlighted the deficiencies, inadequacies, and contradictions in the EIA report and stated that it should be determined whether the ATMEA-1 reactor had ever actually been produced.

LOCAL COURT INSISTED

Despite the Council of State’s detailed and well-reasoned annulment decision, the Samsun Administrative Courts persisted with their rejection. In response, the plaintiffs appealed again, and the Council of State issued another annulment. The local court's insistence, ignoring the Council’s findings, led to criticisms that they were “deliberately stalling to avoid making a ruling the government wouldn’t like.” Although the Council emphasized the need to investigate the ATMEA-1 reactor, the Samsun Administrative Courts established a 15-member expert committee and scheduled an on-site inspection for 24 April. The judicial panel from Samsun’s 2nd and 3rd Administrative Courts will carry out the inspection alongside more than 200 plaintiff institutions and individuals.

Speaking to BirGün, Sinop NKP’s lawyer Mehmet Horuş stated: “Following the Council of State’s annulment, confirming that the reactors were never produced should have been sufficient. There was no need for another inspection. Or at most, a single expert opinion on this issue could have sufficed. Despite the previous comprehensive expert report, the court decided to proceed with a new inspection.”

∗∗∗

CALL TO THE RALLY ON 26 APRIL

Sinop NKP has issued a call to the rally to be held on 26 April. It will begin at 11:00 AM next to the Old Bus Station/Diogenes Statue. The call reads: “Certain activities are being carried out by the AKP government for the establishment of the Sinop Nuclear Power Plant in the İnceburun Peninsula of Sinop. On the other hand, 26 April marks the 39th anniversary of the Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster of 1986, and its negative effects on humanity are still ongoing. In this context, we invite all opponents of nuclear energy to the rally organised by the Sinop NKP under the theme: ‘Sinop does not want to die from the nuclear curse.’”

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Şirket yok, reaktör yok, sadece bir ÇED var!, published in BirGün newspaper on April 23, 2025.