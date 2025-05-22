No constitutional table with AKP

Mustafa Bildircin

Following the PKK's decision to lay down arms and dissolution, discussions on constitutional amendments have been added to the solution process. Within the framework of the search for a solution process, the debate on constitutional amendment has also increased its weight on the agenda.

According to CHP sources, Constitutional amendment was not discussed at the meeting between the DEM Party delegation and the CHP delegation on 20 May. CHP members underlined that they will not support the constitutional amendment under any circumstances.

JOINT STANCE IN CHP

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's statement ‘We will bring a new generation Constitution to our nation’, which he used in his speech within the scope of the 19 May programmes, sparked the debate on constitutional amendments. It was noted that there was no change in the CHP's view that ‘We will not make a constitution with those who do not comply with the Constitution’ against the ‘Target 400’ discourse that was talked about in the Ankara lobbies.

TARGET 400 DISCOURSE

It was stated that constitutional amendments cannot be discussed at a table where the CHP is left out. Pointing to the AKP's practices that ignore the current Constitution, the following assessment is made:

‘We will not amend the Constitution with the AKP. The government ignores the Constitution with every step. The HSK elections held in the Turkish Grand National Assembly were also completed in violation of the Constitution. The Constitution cannot be amended with those who ignore the Constitution by saying ‘I did what I did’. If AKP says ‘Target 400’, it will first comply with the existing Constitution.’

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled AKP ile anayasa masası kurulmaz, published in BirGün newspaper on May 22, 2025.