No one believes in the starvation program

Economy Service

Citizens' inflation forecasts are not improving. The Household Expectations Survey announced by the Central Bank revealed that citizens have no faith that the high cost of living will improve. Citizens expect annual inflation to reach 48.81 per cent in 12 months' time. Households' expectations for the previous month were also at 48.81 per cent.

According to the Central Bank, which also announced sectoral expectations, annual inflation expectations for 12 months ahead decreased by 0.1 points compared to the previous month, reaching 22.10 per cent for market participants and 0.90 points for the real sector, reaching 32 per cent. The Central Bank's survey also showed that it did not match its own forecasts. The market did not come close to the Central Bank's forecast range of 15-21 per cent for the end of 2026 and 6-12 per cent for 2027.

Yesterday, Koç University also announced the results of its Household Inflation Expectation Survey. According to this, the inflation expectation for the next 12 months until February 2027 was 50%, while the inflation sentiment for the past 12 months was 58%.

The day before, the results of the inflation expectation survey announced by Bahçeşehir University's Economic and Social Research Centre (BETAM) remained high despite a decline. According to BETAM, citizens' inflation expectations for the coming year decreased by 4.5 points compared to the previous survey period, reaching 50.8 per cent.

According to the survey, women's outlook on inflation was more pessimistic than men's. Based on February 2026 data, inflation expectations decreased by 6 points among men and 1.5 points among women compared to the previous month. In February, the average inflation expectation was 49 per cent among men and 54.3 per cent among women.

NO CONFIDENCE IN THE ECONOMY AMONG THE ELDERLY

The highest inflation expectations came from the elderly. According to current data, the average inflation expectation was 50 per cent among the 18-24 age group, 50.1 per cent among the 25-34 age group, 52.6 per cent among the 35-44 age group, 45 -54 age group was 45.9%, in the 55-64 age group it was 53%, and in the 65 and above age group it was 54.2%.

According to the data, the average inflation expectation was 52.2% among the retired/not working group, 52.5% among daily/hourly workers, 49.2% among the self-employed or employers, 44% among salaried public sector employees, 54.3% among the unemployed but not seeking work, 57.3% among students, 50.7% among salaried private sector employees, and 49.3% among the unemployed and seeking work.

LABOUR IS THE TARGET

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek praised the Central Bank's survey results, stating, ‘While continuing our policies that will limit the reflection of temporary factors on pricing behaviour, we are continuing to support the disinflation process with supply-side measures.’ Minister Şimşek's reference to ‘temporary factors’ brought to mind practices such as the economic administration's request for ‘Ramadan discounts’ from supermarket CEOs.

Signs of further tightening and wage suppression continue to emerge with Şimşek's IMF-free IMF programme. The IMF's February report on Turkey, which instructed Şimşek to ‘tighten the belt further,’ suggests that deflation methods amount to ‘condemning people to starvation.’ In January's inflation figures, the impact of increases in non-essential spending, such as ‘eating out,’ on the inflation rate was particularly noticeable. As the class dimension of inflation becomes more pronounced each month, labour incomes remain the target of the Şimşek-IMF programme. The IMF's instruction to ‘tighten the belt further’ carries with it the risk of increased attacks on labour income, along with the likelihood of continued high interest rates. For the people whose purchasing power is eroding under the Şimşek programme and who are forced to struggle with hunger, the Central Bank's survey also shows that the rhetoric of ‘success’ is ineffective.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Açlık programına kimse inanmıyor, published in BirGün newspaper on February 25, 2026.