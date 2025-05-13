No one has yet been held accountable for the 301

Melisa Ay

It has been eleven years since the Soma mining massacre. On 13 May 2014, 301 miners lost their lives in Soma, Manisa, in the deadliest workplace massacre in the Republic’s history. In the eleven years since, workplace deaths have not stopped in Turkey. Neither the deadly work pressure nor the frequent fatal accidents have changed. The lawsuits filed after the massacre have mostly protected capital rather than serving justice. Since that tragic day, hundreds more miners have died due to negligence and greed. Just the major incidents include 18 deaths in Ermenek on 28 October 2014, 16 in Şirvan on 17 November 2016, 42 in Amasra on 14 October 2022, and 9 in İliç on 12 February 2024.

The fire at the mine operated by Soma Kömür İşletmeleri A.Ş., a subsidiary of Soma Holding, led to deaths by collapse, carbon monoxide poisoning and burns. Search efforts for the deceased took four days, carried out by fellow miners.

Immediately after the massacre, Soma Holding issued a statement calling it a “tragic accident despite all precautions.” The Ministry of Labour inspections backed the company’s claims, stating no deficiencies were found. Energy Minister of the time, Taner Yıldız appeared on TV before search efforts had even finished, saying he had worn the same shirt for three days due to rushing to Soma.

The then Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called the massacre a matter of “fıtrat” (nature of the job). He told grieving families, “These things are ordinary, they are in the nature of this work.” He was forced to take refuge in a market after protests by the families. Erdoğan also had one of the grieving citizens kicked by his private secretary Yusuf Yerkel, who later received a 7-day sick leave and was appointed as Trade Attaché to Frankfurt in January 2022. The government’s impunity policy, practically a gift to capital, was applied to the Soma trials as well. Soma Kömür İşletmeleri’s chairman Can Gürkan and general manager Ramazan Doğru were convicted not of “probable intent” but of “conscious negligence.” Operations manager Akın Çelik and his assistant İsmail Adalı were released after brief detentions. Since 2021, not a single person responsible for the Soma Massacre has remained in prison. In a separate trial involving 28 public officials accused only of “misconduct,” not a single hearing was held for 10 years. Their trial, which began on 8 May 2024, effectively ended in rewards for the defendants on 29 April.

THE VERDICT WAS CLEAR FROM THE START

Derviş Emre Aydın, one of the lawyers for the Soma miners, explained the trial process of public officials: “The case was dragged out to the point of expiry. Investigation permits were denied for 46 officials. Eventually, 28 were investigated and an indictment was prepared last year. The real responsible managers were not included. Over the long investigation, lists were destroyed. At the 2nd Soma Penal Court of First Instance, 10 were acquitted, and the rest got 5–6 month sentences, which are meaningless in practice. We had requested the trial be transferred to a High Criminal Court, but this was ignored. It was obvious from the start that impunity would be the outcome.”

Aydın also reminded of their jailed colleagues: “All the defendants are free. Some were virtually rewarded for the massacre. Yet our lawyers Selçuk Kozağaçlı and Can Atalay, who never left the families alone, are imprisoned. This is the clearest proof of the injustice of the system.”

NO LESSONS LEARNED LED TO AMASRA

Aydın stressed that no lessons had been learned from the deaths of 301 people: “Regulations were changed after the massacre, but Amasra proved they remained on paper. In Soma, the problem was failure to invest in ventilation infrastructure despite known risks. Profit was prioritised over life. Afterward, laws were passed about ventilation systems, but the same was ignored in Amasra. The main ventilation system did not comply with the new rules, and this led to a similarly devastating disaster.”

HUNDREDS MORE DIED AFTER SOMA

Workplace deaths have not decreased in the years since the country’s deadliest mining disaster.

2015: 67

2016: 74

2017: 93

2018: 66

2019: 63

2020: 61

2021: 70

2022: 105

2023: 51

2024: 75

In the first four months of 2025 alone, at least 12 miners died in work-related accidents. Since Soma, at least 737 miners have lost their lives.

“THEY SAID THEIR HEARTS WOULD DRY UP IF THEY FORGOT”

Cihat Karadağ, who lost his son Koray, a mining engineer, described the past 11 years: “I could talk for hours, but it wouldn’t be enough. What can I say?” A retired mining engineer who attended every hearing, Karadağ’s notes were even included in the case file. He believes the public has forgotten: “Did anyone care what we were going through? When it happened, the country rose up. Everyone said ‘If we forget, may our hearts dry up.’ What happened in the end? The trials ended just as the government and capital wanted. Every bereaved family feels disappointed. In my view, both trials were a sham. When judges and prosecutors are handpicked, what kind of result can you expect?”

He pointed to the contrast with their lawyers: “The longest prison term served by anyone responsible was 4.5 years. But our lawyers are still in prison. One became an MP, Can Atalay, yet remains imprisoned despite a Constitutional Court ruling. The other, Selçuk Kozağaçlı, who made our voices heard, was released then re-arrested. Can such a trial ever deliver justice? Only when real law is applied will we learn who violated safety regulations and how our children died in that mine.”

According to Karadağ, one of the most overlooked issues in Soma is mental health: “Some mothers and fathers died of heart attacks between hearings, others lost their sanity. We've lost both our children and our health. Everyone is on medication. Some have heart issues. Some have been on psychiatric drugs for 11 years. Touch anyone, and you’ll hear the same. Without justice, how can we ever heal?”

İBRAHİM GENÇ: “EVERY DAY I RELIVE THAT MOMENT”

“I’m one of those who made it out alive” says Genç. “This is something we’ll never forget. Eleven years have passed, and we still live it every day.” Every time he works underground, he relives 13 May. “People don’t believe me when I say this. But whenever I pause underground, it comes to mind. Every moment, I remember. My friends died in my arms.”

He received psychological treatment for two years after the incident: “I used medication for months, paid for all of it myself. For 11 years, I’ve prayed every day that nothing like this ever happens again, anywhere. May God not let even my worst enemy go through this. It’s a pain only those who lived it can understand.”

AHMET MUTLUER: “I LIVE BETWEEN LIFE AND DEATH”

Describing the last 11 years as filled with “unforgettable pain,” Mutluer says: “Can you forget the pain of a brother you shared bread with? It feels like yesterday.” No longer working in mining, he explains: “This was my family’s trade, my father’s and grandfather’s. I went in because it offered early retirement, but I don’t work there anymore. Now I do search and rescue. I chose my family. You wouldn’t understand the pain. I’ve seen so many children left orphaned.”

On safety failures in the sector, he says: “I once worked in a good mine. When I saw the safe conditions there, I was shocked. I didn’t even know such good conditions were possible.” He adds, “We suffered a lot. I pulled my friends out with my own hands. I know the feeling of helplessness well. I know what it’s like to live between life and death. And I still haven’t escaped it.”

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled 301’in hesabı henüz sorulmadı, published in BirGün newspaper on May 13, 2025.