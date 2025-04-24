No one knows what state Kızılay is in!

İsmail Arı

The earthquake shook the megacity once again. Following the disaster on 6 February, Kızılay already known for scandals involving the sale of tents, corruption, waste, and unqualified appointments remains shrouded in mystery regarding its preparedness for earthquakes.

The Disaster Management Directorate General of Kızılay has not released any reports to the public since 2021. Kızılay has yet to publish its 2024 activity report. Furthermore, the reports and data of Kızılay Investment Holding, which oversees Kızılay's companies, are also withheld from the public.

According to Kızılay’s 2023 Activity Report, the institution had only 18,527 shelter tents in its disaster warehouses. Despite owning a container factory, Kızılay had no stockpiled containers up until the 6 February 2023 earthquake only a single container was reported in storage.

The report also stated: “Following the earthquakes of 6 February, our entire shelter capacity was dispatched to the affected provinces as part of the disaster response efforts. The aim is to increase the number of tents to 50,000 in 2024.”

THEY LIED

Kerem Kınık, who was forced to resign as Kızılay President due to the tent-selling scandal, attended a meeting of the Turkish Parliament’s Earthquake Investigation Commission on 27 March 2023, shortly after the 6 February disaster. Addressing MPs as Kızılay President, Kınık claimed that “130,271 tents were dispatched to the earthquake zone.”

However, Kızılay’s own report contradicted Kınık. According to the report, only 97,957 tents were sent, not 130,000 as he had claimed. Of these, 46,238 tents came from Kızılay’s own stock, while 51,674 were donations received by the organisation.

AFAD IS JUST LIKE KIZILAY!

Following disasters such as earthquakes and floods, the structure of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has frequently come under scrutiny. Reports containing the financial and administrative data for 2022 revealed that the problems experienced during search and rescue operations were both foreseeable and avoidable.

According to the report, the number of search and rescue technicians, which stood at 1,796 in 2021, dropped by 92 in 2022, falling to 1,704. As of the end of 2022, there were 446 unfilled positions within the search and rescue technician staff.

The ongoing decline in AFAD’s search and rescue personnel was also reflected in the “Weaknesses” section of the institution’s report. Among the weaknesses listed were the need to increase the number of personnel and the failure to support AFAD’s transition from a coordinating body, based on its authority and responsibilities into an executing one, due to limitations in staff numbers and relevant legislation.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Kızılay ne alemde bilen yok!, published in BirGün newspaper on April 24, 2025.