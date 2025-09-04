No-party regime

Berkant Gültekin

In the political coup process against CHP, the stage has come to the most shocking moves. Beginning with the 19 March operation that sidelined Ekrem İmamoğlu, this process is being driven towards a point where CHP is completely taken over and the opposition fragmented. The appointment of a trustee to CHP İstanbul Provincial Administration should also be seen in this light.

Although the government lags behind the opposition in terms of public support, it creates a political power asymmetry in its favour through its overall control of the state, and in particular, the judiciary. The design of the political field is carried out through the actions of the judiciary, which in the Constitutional order is supposed to be impartial. By choosing its targets in the political arena, the judiciary effectively clears the way for the government. It is quite difficult to resist this mechanism with conventional methods of political struggle.

The government does not hold back from fully exploiting its advantage from the judiciary. The judiciary, which did not question whether Sinan Oğan, the presidential candidate eliminated in the first round of the May 2023 elections, obtained personal benefits in exchange for supporting Erdoğan in the second round, and ignored allegations involving millions of dollars, plots of land, and villas, appointed a trustee to CHP’s İstanbul Provincial Administration based on rumours that delegates at CHP’s İstanbul Provincial Congress received 150,000 lira and mobile phones. It dismissed Özgür Çelik and CHP’s İstanbul provincial administrators. Moreover, it did so not after concluding the case, but as a “precaution”.

We are witnessing a multi-layered policy of attack. While millions of citizens struggle to survive under harsh conditions, the government responsible for these circumstances squeezes the main opposition into courthouse corridors. Naturally, the opposition remains on the defensive, not the offensive. The economic problems the people face do not occupy the centre of the agenda but find a place only in its margins. This situation inevitably creates the impression that “CHP is busy with its own problems”. Despite certain efforts by CHP’s leadership to the contrary, the plan orchestrated through the judiciary cannot be thwarted.

Of course, this political environment is not shaped merely to make CHP look like a party trapped in its own troubles. That is just one symptom. The government bloc’s main goal is to complete the regime transformation in Turkey and bestow Erdoğan with perpetual presidency. The political design is aimed exactly at this. Since the 2024 local elections, in which CHP achieved great success and became the leading party for the first time in 47 years, every step has been taken toward this goal.

After the local elections, Erdoğan tried to keep CHP in line with talk of “softening”. Whatever had happened in the local elections had happened, but what mattered was that from then on Özgür Özel and his party should not cross the boundaries. That boundary was aspiring to power, shifting gears towards a change in government. The political tension that escalated before the local elections had to be reduced as quickly as possible with a new climate in which all political actors aligned behind Erdoğan. Shortly afterwards, the “internal front” formula was launched with this intent. But the stage quickly collapsed, and the regime once again took up its war axes. After a series of attacks and successive operations, it became clear that preparations were being made for a finale.

Now the turn has come to CHP’s “change” congress. This was not an ordinary change, nor were its consequences limited to CHP’s renewal. A political energy aspiring to take power was unleashed with this congress. Closing the Kılıçdaroğlu era, CHP rose to first place in a short time under Özgür Özel’s leadership and Ekrem İmamoğlu’s presidential candidacy goal. For the first time since its founding, AKP fell behind CHP. The imprisonment of Ekrem İmamoğlu on 19 March did not fully solve Erdoğan’s problem. Because unless the nearly 60% will for change is fragmented into smaller pieces, there is no way for him to maintain his rule.

Erdoğan wants both to divide the opposition and to bring back a losing CHP. His design is to ensure that figures who previously led CHP to defeat once again take roles in party leadership. That is why old, failed, and shallow figures who serve this purpose, shamelessly appearing on pro-government TV screens and chasing after career prospects by playing the role of “useful apparatus” for Erdoğan to remain longer in the Palace, do so without hesitation. Instead of leaving politics with dignity after seeing CHP rise without them, they throw logs into the cauldron of gossip pretending to be the “real CHP”. Despite the anger of CHP’s grassroots towards them, they stoop so low as to covet seats in the party with the support of the regime. For politics’ shameless professionals, nothing matters other than money and position. Let them be sure, however, that the people see and understand everything.

What is happening should not be viewed simply as “AKP-CHP rivalry”. The danger of submitting to a dark order in which elections become merely symbolic, the people’s demand for change and political preferences find no expression, is no longer on the horizon, it is right before us. We are being battered towards a Turkey without elections or democracy, away from a multi-party regime, where opposition elements play side roles assigned to them, and where genuine independent party and organisational politics cease to exist. The AKP-MHP government, which shrinks the people’s bread and condemns millions to poverty, is dragging the country towards an order where law and freedoms are desperately sought.

This course can only be resisted by the determined stance of broad sections of the people and a united struggle raised from every field. A strong and organised objection from the labour front will seize the pro-capitalist order at its Achilles’ heel. No matter what cunning plans are deployed, a system rejected by the people can never stand on its feet. What matters is that hope and persistence for the beautiful tomorrows of the country are never lost.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yok partili rejim, published in BirGün newspaper on September 4, 2025.