No passage for fascists

İlayda Sorku

On 21 May, at Hacettepe University’s Beytepe Campus, a fascist group attacked students who were putting up posters for the “Freedom March” they were planning to hold. The attack involved physical violence, after which riot police entered the campus. The students, who repelled the attack, staged a sit-in throughout the night.

Today’s “Freedom March” will begin at 19:30 at Beytepe Stadium. At 20:00, the word “freedom” will be written with candlelight on the stadium ground as part of a writing protest.

Ezel, one of the students who was attacked while preparing for the protest, described the incident as follows: “While the four of us were putting up posters for the protest we were organising to demand freedom for our imprisoned friends, two people whom we knew to be fascists followed us the whole time and then tried to destroy the posters by setting them on fire. At first, it was only a verbal argument. They claimed this was banned constitutionally. We said it was our constitutional right. Then they called their other friends. While there were four of us, suddenly they became thirty. We then informed our friends. Until they arrived, the fascists kept swearing at us.”

THEY ATTACKED WITH KNUCKLEDUSTERS

“They came at us like a gang of about 15 people,” Ezel continued. “They acted as if we were the ones swearing and attacked us. At that moment, they hit one of our friends in the face with a knuckleduster,” she said. Ezel noted that the crowd grew and that other students showed solidarity with them, adding that this group had carried out similar attacks before. As the scuffle continued, riot police and water cannon vehicles (TOMAs) entered the campus. “The riot police stood in front of us. They pushed us back by forming a barricade and created a safe corridor for the attackers,” Ezel said.

“We continued the sit-in until 2 a.m. in solidarity,” she added. Highlighting the support from other students, Ezel said, “We will drive these fascists out of the campus. We will never give up until they are gone, until their violence and harassment ends.”

REACTIONARIES PROTECTED

Another student who was attacked, Mehmet, said, “This fascist gang calls itself the Hacettepe University Organisation and is connected with Ülkü Ocakları.” Mehmet continued: “After the scuffle, the riot police who entered the campus protected this reactionary, fascist and homophobic gang and intervened against us. They came at us with shields. Some of our female friends were thrown to the ground and beaten. After the events, we started a night watch.”

Mehmet ended with this call: “We stand with the revolutionary prisoners and our revolutionary friends who are unjustly held inside. We invite all Hacettepe University students to join the protest.”

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Faşistlere geçit yok, published in BirGün newspaper on May 23, 2025.