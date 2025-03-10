No passage for murderers

Ebru ÇELİK

The jihadist HTŞ forces, which have taken control of the Syrian administration under the influence of the U.S. and Israel, continue their attacks on Alevis living in northwestern Syria, particularly in Latakia.

Reports indicate that attacks in areas inhabited by the people of Latakia have intensified, with numerous incidents of executions, torture, and abductions targeting Alevis.

AKP spokesperson Ömer Çelik claimed that there was a "sectarian provocation," stating, "The allegation that Alevis are being ignored there is unjust."

While the government granted political Islamist and reactionary foundations, associations, and groups access to Galata Bridge under the pretext of protesting Israel, it did not allow Alevi associations and citizens to hold a press statement in front of the Syrian Consulate in Şişli, İstanbul, regarding the massacre of hundreds of Alevis in Syria. Restrictions were imposed in the area where the Syrian Consulate General in İstanbul was expected to make a statement about the massacres in Latakia. Some roads were also closed to traffic.

The Şişli District Governor’s Office imposed a ban on demonstrations, marches, and protests. The justification for the ban, which referred to the protesters as "marginal groups," sparked reactions. Unable to pass the police barricade on their way to the Syrian Consulate, citizens gathered at the entrance of Maçka Democracy Park and held a press statement. Hundreds of Alevi citizens chanted, "Murderer HTŞ, Collaborator AKP."

PERPETRATORS ARE GANGS

The press statement was attended by CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik along with leftist and socialist parties. The statement was read by Sevim Yalıncakoğlu, president of Yalıncak Sultan Alevi Culture Association. Yalıncakoğlu stated: "Since the regime change in Syria on December 8, 2024, a systematic and deliberate massacre against Alevis has been ongoing! In Idlib, Homs, Hama, and rural Latakia, Alevi villages are under siege, and the people are facing the threat of death. Announcements made from mosques have explicitly targeted the Alevi population, and attacks have reached their peak."

Declaring "This is genocide. The perpetrators of this oppression are clear," Yalıncakoğlu continued: "The so-called interim government, its leader Colani, and the jihadist gangs of HTŞ, particularly those linked to Al-Qaeda, have been committing massacres against Alevis, Christians, and various religious communities for years. The interim government established in Syria, its so-called leader Colani, and these gangs have been nurtured, armed, and trained with the support of Western imperialist powers. In Syria’s Alevi villages, not only are these bloodthirsty militants responsible, but so are all the states that feed them, provide them with logistics, and create the political ground for them."

ALEVIS WILL NOT REMAIN SILENT

Saying that the so-called 'safe zone' policies in Syria and the discourse of 'Esad remnants' are actually part of an ethnic cleansing plan targeting Alevis and other minorities, Sevim Yalıncakoğlu continued in her statement: "Military and intelligence elements in the region are supporting the movements of these gangs, further deepening the fragmentation of Syria. The media and international institutions are ignoring these massacres, distorting the truth through the imperialist propaganda machine. Those who speak out about the oppression faced by the Alevi people are either silenced or discredited through black propaganda. We shout out loud!". At the end of the statement, a black wreath was placed at the entrance of Maçka Park in memory of the Alevis killed in Syria.

IGNORING THE MASSACRE

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, in his statement regarding the incidents in Syria’s Latakia region, dismissed the claims, saying: "Neither remnants of the old regime nor any unlawful formations can stand in the way of Syria’s historical transformation. Attempts to provoke sectarian conflict in our country through Syria are doomed to fail against the wisdom of our nation and the strength of our state."

WE RESIST SHOULDER TO SHOULDER

A large protest was also held in Samandağ, a district in Hatay. In response to the systematic attacks against Alevis in Syria, people gathered at Abdullah Cömert Square following a call from the Samandağ Alevi Values Association, Samandağ Cemevi Association, Hatay Alevi Culture Center, and several other civil society organizations.

During the protest, chants of “Shoulder to shoulder against the massacre” and “Murderer Culani, get out of Syria” were frequently heard. Participants emphasized the massacres targeting the Alevi people and called on the international community to take effective action against these attacks.

The protest was attended by CHP Hatay MPs, Samandağ Mayor Emrah Karaçay, and representatives from various political parties. In a statement made on behalf of the Samandağ Alevi Values Association, it was stressed that the massacres against Alevis in Syria had become a systematic practice and must be stopped immediately. The statement also held foreign powers responsible for the violence, declaring: "The countries that unleashed Culani’s gang upon Syria bear responsibility for this massacre."

