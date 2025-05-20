No place to find shelter

Kayhan Ayhan

The government's policies on women, on the one hand, fuel violence and, on the other hand, fail to provide the necessary support in times of emergency, creating further difficulties. Women's shelters are vitally important for women who are victims of violence and abuse throughout the country. However, in many cities, not only are they inadequate, but their capacity is also insufficient. CHP Istanbul Deputy Gamze Akkuş İlgezdi drew attention to this inadequacy in her report, "Nowhere to Take Shelter: The Inadequacy of Women's Shelters in Turkey and Obstacles to the Fight Against Violence.'

İlgezdi said, 'Violence against women is one of Turkey's most painful and chronic social problems. Although this problem has existed for years, state mechanisms to prevent violence and protect victims are still inadequate. Shelter services, which directly concern women's safety, are far from meeting the need in terms of both number and capacity. Shelters are not just temporary accommodation, but also one of the most critical places in a woman's struggle for survival. This report presents the situation of women's shelters in Turkey with data, compares them with international standards, and draws attention to shortcomings."

ONE SHELTER PER YEAR

According to information compiled from the Ministry of Family and Social Services' 2024 Activity Report, the number of shelters, which was 61 in 2010, rose to only 150 by 2024. Only five new shelters were opened between 2020 and 2024. This equates to an increase of one shelter per year on average.

8 SHELTERS PER 100,000 WOMEN

This ratio is not even at the minimum level in a country where violence against women is on the rise. The report emphasises that “Considering the population growth and the increase in violence cases, this capacity is clearly insufficient. This situation shows that women are not adequately protected by the state and highlights the urgent need to re-examine shelter policies”.

BEHIND EUROPE

According to WAVE – Women Against Violence Europe 2022 data, there are 34 beds per 100,000 women in Norway, 30 in Germany, 26 in France, and 23 in Spain.

In Turkey, this rate is only 8. The report states, "These figures are not just statistics; they are a direct indicator of the state's capacity to protect women. While European countries view this service as a social right and have institutionalised it systematically, the number of shelters in Turkey remains symbolic. This difference directly affects women's chances of survival and points to a serious gap in the fundamental responsibilities of the social state."

INCREASE IN FEMICIDE

According to data from the Monument Counter (Anıt Sayaç), a total of 4,062 cases of femicide were committed in Turkey between 2014 and 2024. Looking at the distribution of these murders by year, the number rose from 294 in 2014 to 440 in 2024.

This represents a 49% increase over the past 10 years. According to the report titled ‘Statistical Analysis of Data from the Domestic Violence Emergency Helpline 2007–2021,’ jointly conducted by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Turkey office and the Turkish Federation of Women's Associations, 8 out of every 10 people exposed to domestic violence are women. This comprehensive study, which examined more than 28,000 applications, found that 90% of perpetrators of violence were men. 63% of men who committed violence were the victim's spouse or ex-spouse.

CONSTITUTIONAL OBLIGATION

The report's conclusions state:

"The state's duty is not only to punish perpetrators, but also to prevent violence. This prevention process can only be achieved through a strong “prevention chain”. The links in this chain are effective law enforcement intervention, fair trial processes, the implementation of protection decisions, and the establishment of a sufficient number of qualified shelters. If one of these links is missing, the entire chain breaks, and women's right to life is threatened. Today, in Turkey, the shelter link has become the weakest link in this chain. This situation reveals not only negligence but also a structural violation of women's right to life and a weakness in social policy. In the face of this situation, protecting women is no longer a matter of social policy preference but a constitutional and humanitarian necessity. A country where women are not killed and can live without fear is not a dream but a duty that must be accomplished. Accomplishing this duty is not a delayed obligation but an urgent necessity."

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Sığınacak yer yok, published in BirGün newspaper on May 20, 2025.