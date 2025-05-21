No public institutions left to sell, now lands are going

Havva Gümüşkaya

Privatisation that began with factories now targets public land. In the first four months of 2025, the Treasury generated 5 billion 406 million lira from property sales. This figure accounts for 48% of the targeted 11 billion 222 million lira in property income for the entire year, even before reaching mid-year.

Compared to the same period in 2024, when the Treasury earned 4 billion 77 million lira from property sales, revenue increased by 32.5%. In the first four months, 1 billion 857 million lira came from land and plot sales, which made up 34% of total sales.

Under the label of “sales of land no longer classified as forest” sales worth 1 billion 660 million lira were made between January and April. This represents a 67.8% increase compared to the 989.4 million lira in the same period last year. In this four-month period, 62% of the projected 2 billion 669 million lira in sales for the whole year was already recorded. Additionally, 337.8 million lira worth of Treasury-owned agricultural land was sold.

NEW SALES PROCESS BEGINS

Last week, the Privatisation Administration put various properties in Kırklareli, Eskişehir, Gaziantep, İzmir, Antalya, Tekirdağ and İstanbul up for sale. The tender process has started for the sale of eight properties in seven provinces. The tenders will be conducted via negotiated procedure and bids must be submitted to the central office in Ankara by the specified dates.

Among the properties for sale, those in Alpullu, Kırklareli drew attention. Four adjacent plots of farmland, totalling 27,000 square metres are located next to the Alpullu Sugar Factory, which was privatised in 2018. These valuable plots, not included in the original factory sale, are now up for bidding, with the final date for offers set as 10 June.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Satacak kurum kalmadı arsalar elden çıkıyor, published in BirGün newspaper on May 21, 2025.