Northern Cyprus heads to the polls on Sunday: Will hope or deadlock win in Northern Cyprus?

İbrahim Varlı

There will be a presidential election in Northern Cyprus tomorrow.

With eight candidates, six of whom are independent, the race is expected to be between the incumbent President Ersin Tatar and the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) candidate Tufan Erhürman. Turkish Cypriots are outraged by Ankara's mobilization for Tatar. We spoke with Dr. Sinem Arslan, who conducts research on Cyprus, about the election and the current situation on the island. Dr. Arslan, a researcher at the Universities of York and Middlesex in the UK, has produced a striking study examining Turkey's policy on Northern Cyprus, its increasing influence recently, and the views of the Turkish Cypriot community on Turkish politics, based on surveys and in-depth interviews.

Under what conditions and atmosphere is Northern Cyprus heading to the polls?

Turkish Cypriots are going to the polls for the 11th time on October 19 to elect a new president. The president is elected by the people for a five-year term. In Northern Cyprus, which is governed by a semi-presidential system, the president is part of the executive branch along with the council of ministers. According to the constitution, the main authority in domestic politics lies with the council of ministers, while the president's primary role has historically been in foreign policy. However, the practical application of this authority is limited under United Nations Resolution 541. Apart from contacts with Turkey, the President can attend meetings of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), observer member status in which the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has gained in recent years. However, the President's primary duty is to represent Turkish Cypriots in negotiations on the resolution of the Cyprus Problem as the “Leader of the Turkish Cypriot Community.”

Six independent candidates and two other candidates will compete in the presidential election to be held on October 19. The two leading candidates are the current President Ersin Tatar and the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Chairman Tufan Erhürman. Ersin Tatar, who is running as an independent candidate in the elections, is supported by the National Unity Party (UBP), the Democratic Party (DP), and the Rebirth Party (YDP), which have formed a coalition government in the Republic Assembly since the 2022 parliamentary elections, uniting under the “Common Sense Agreement.” The Republican Turkish Party (CTP) candidate, Turfan Erhürman, is supported by the Social Democracy Party (TDP), which is not running a candidate this term.

Who stands for what, and why are the elections important?

On one hand, solution models for the Cyprus issue and, on the other hand, relations with Turkey are two important points that will determine the fate of the Northern Cyprus elections.

President Ersin Tatar has been advocating Turkey's two-state solution model, which was put forward after the Crans Montana process, throughout his election campaign. However, he has not yet presented a vision of how this model will be accepted by the international community. On the other hand, Tufan Erhürman represents the two-state, two-community federation model based on UN parameters and the 1977-1979 Agreements, as well as a return to the negotiation process with the Greek Cypriots. He emphasizes that if negotiations resume, they must be conducted according to a timetable, unlike previous talks, and that failure will not mean a return to the existing status quo.

As the election approaches, the rhetoric of Ersin Tatar, who is supported by Turkey, has become increasingly harsh. The main focus of Tatar's campaign is security. The security concerns of Turkish Cypriots, which have existed for a long time and have increased significantly due to the foreign policy pursued by the Republic of Cyprus in recent years, are being deliberately fueled.

Recently, billboards in Northern Cyprus began displaying posters reading, “If there is a federation, I will become a minority.” A federation does not impose a system in which Turkish Cypriots will necessarily become a minority, but the public is being misled this way. Moreover, this belief is being spread in Turkey by pro-government television channels watched by Turkish Cypriots, by figures close to the government on Twitter, and, of course, by bot accounts.

As the election approaches, Turkey's intervention has increased and is frequently featured in the press here. Turkey's intervention in Northern Cyprus politics is certainly not new, but this intervention has now permeated every aspect of life during the AKP era. What used to be intervention at the leadership level has become increasingly institutionalized and is now carried out through institutions, particularly the Turkish Embassy. The Office of Development and Economic Cooperation within the Embassy functions like a shadow cabinet in Northern Cyprus. Advisors corresponding to each minister impose their policies on Northern Cypriot ministers.

MHP, AKP, and BBP politicians came to the island to support Ersin Tatar, the AKP's professional teams managed Tatar's campaign, Hulusi Akar, Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly's National Defense Commission, and footballer Mesut Özil took part in Tatar's election campaign. Zafer Party Chairman Ümit Özdağ went to the island to offer his support to Tatar, artists close to the AKP in Turkey asked for votes for Ersin Tatar, and Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz hosted the mayors of Northern Cyprus at the palace in Ankara, as reported in the newspapers. Other claims talked about behind the scenes are that UBP politicians were “warned” by Turkey to support Tatar, just like in the previous election, and that the money distributed to voters before the election came from Turkey. Turkish Cypriots are heading to the polls with hopes for change and a solution for the future on one hand, and on the other hand, under Turkey's increasingly interventionist stance, which it no longer even feels the need to hide from society.

How is Ankara's intervention on Tatar's behalf, going door to door to collect votes, being received?

Of course, it is not well received. Over the past three years in Northern Cyprus, with the support of the Norwegian Research Council, we have conducted extensive face-to-face surveys with 1,000 people and in-depth interviews lasting at least one hour with 70 and over 70 politicians, academics, civil society activists, negotiators, and journalists, each lasting at least one hour. Our survey results reveal the views of Turkish Cypriots regarding Turkey's intervention. Our survey results show that Turkish Cypriots are seriously dissatisfied with Ankara's political, economic, and social policies towards the island. Accordingly, 84% are dissatisfied with Turkey's interference in Cypriot politics on political issues and 79% are dissatisfied with the political intervention. What we observed in the interviews is that this dissatisfaction exists not only in the left-wing politics but also within the political parties that form the ruling bloc. Even politicians who love and support Turkey express dissatisfaction when it comes to Turkey's intervention in social legislation. In particular, Turkey's interventions in UBP conventions and the polite warnings given to UBP MPs during the last election and this election to work on Tatar's election campaign have created a reaction against Turkey within the UBP.

Therefore, yes, the intervention is in Tatar's favor and may have an effect on some voters, but it may also backfire for a significant number of voters.

Ankara and Tatar are trying to frame the election around the “survival issue” and push it into a security-focused paradigm. Can they succeed?

Tatar's campaign has recently been focusing on security issues. There is certainly a chance they could be successful with a certain segment of the population. Our research findings show that security is one of the most serious concerns for Turkish Cypriots. Despite the end of the heated conflict between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots with Turkey's 1974 military operation 51 years ago, and despite the presence of Turkish troops and the United Nations Peacekeeping Force on the island, the percentage of those who think there could be a war between the two communities in Northern Cyprus in the future is 81%. Our interviews reveal that this perception of security concerns among Turkish Cypriots stems from the Republic of Cyprus's changing foreign policy in recent years, which has brought it closer to the US, Israel, Egypt, and the Gulf countries, as well as the nationalist rhetoric occasionally expressed by Greek Cypriots. the lifting of the US arms embargo on the Republic of Southern Cyprus, and the ongoing conflicts in the region, particularly the recent events in Palestine. Consequently, it is no coincidence that Tatar's campaign emphasizes security concerns. This campaign will undoubtedly have an impact on certain segments of the population.

What are the opposition's chances despite the AKP government's intervention? What do public opinion polls say? What do Cypriots say?

With the election just days away, polls show Tufan Erhürman in the lead. In the August poll by the Center for Migration, Identity and Rights Studies (CMIRS), the difference between the two candidates was around 4.60% in Erhürman's favor, while in the September poll, this difference rose to 10%. Considering both the poll results and the growing reaction among Turkish Cypriots to Turkish intervention, Erhürman's chances are high. Another reason Erhürman is popular with the public is his statement that he will not fight with Turkey. Although the Turkish Cypriot community's view of Turkey has changed in recent years due to the intervention, Turkish Cypriots do not want a leader who fights with Turkey. In addition, unlike the Tatar period, Erhürman promises seriousness, and it is important that he is applauded when he mentions seriousness in every speech he gives. Moreover, he offers hope to the Turkish Cypriot people, who have been isolated and overwhelmed by the problems in the country.

How realistic is the “two-state solution” proposal by Ankara and Tatar? The AKP has put forward other arguments before! Will this argument have any impact?

Of course it won't happen. The two-state solution we refer to is a thesis that is not included in the UN parameters, has no international validity, and which the Republic of Cyprus has repeatedly stated it will not accept. Moreover, to think that this thesis will be accepted without negotiation is, to put it simply, an impossible dream. Consequently, this graveyard cannot be a solution; it means that Turkish Cypriots will be condemned to years of isolation.

Contrary to popular belief, Turkey is the guarantor of the Republic of Cyprus, not Northern Cyprus, under the 1959 Guarantee and Alliance Agreements. The Guarantee and Alliance Agreements prohibit the unification or partition of the Republic of Cyprus with another state. The Republic of Turkey, like the other two guarantor countries, the United Kingdom and Greece, guarantees the territorial integrity and constitution of the Republic of Cyprus in accordance with the agreements. Turkey bases its two military operations, carried out on July 20 and August 14, 1974, in response to the coup aimed at uniting the Republic of Cyprus with Greece and disrupting the constitutional order, which was carried out with the support of the military junta in Greece, on these treaties.

Naturally, since the two-state solution model would mean the permanent division of the island, many analysts believe that this would constitute both a violation of these agreements by Turkey and the end of Turkey's guarantor status. This would mean that not only the Turkish Cypriots but also Turkey would relinquish their right to have a say over the entire island. Moreover, at a time when the Republic of Cyprus is arming itself and Israel, Egypt, the Gulf countries, and the US are increasing their influence in the region, this means new security concerns for both Turkey and Turkish Cypriots.

The real question is why the AKP insists on this thesis. Defending the lack of a solution in Cyprus means continuing the illegal economy created by non-recognition and failure to integrate into the world. Recent reports by Ayşemden Akın in Cyprus and Timur Soykan in Turkey on the political connections in Turkey of the gambling network in Cyprus, and considering the Turkish companies known for their proximity to the government in Turkey that have won tenders in Cyprus, it becomes much clearer that Turkey's intervention and the continuation of the unsolved situation in Cyprus are not in the interests of the Turkish and Cypriot people, and that they actually serve the interests of certain parties.

Northern Cyprus has been treated as if it were a province of Turkey for years. What is the impact of this on Turkish Cypriots?

For years, the Turkish Cypriot community has been excluded from international institutions, every hope for peace has been snatched away, its existence has been ignored by the international community, and it has always turned to Turkey, which it has always seen as a friendly and brotherly country. Its reaction to Turkey's intervention is growing stronger by the day. This is seriously damaging relations between the people of Cyprus and Turkey.

Following Turkey's military operation in 1974, embargoes imposed on Turkish Cypriots and the fragility caused by the use of the Turkish lira have made Northern Cyprus heavily dependent on Turkey. Despite the efforts of Turkish Cypriots, peace talks ended in disappointment due to the stance of the Republic of Cyprus, leading to an increase in Turkey's dominance on the island. With the increasing intervention, Turkish Cypriots feel that their will is being taken away from them. And they are right; the unknown number of immigrants coming from Turkey and the granting of citizenship to the population coming from Turkey are certainly affecting the election results. The areas that caused Mustafa Akıncı to lose the last election are predominantly areas where Turkish immigrants live. Moreover, the institutionalization of intervention, with the Development and Economic Cooperation Office within the Turkish Embassy functioning as a shadow cabinet for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, is nullifying the will of Turkish Cypriots.

In a secular society like Cyprus, the promotion of opening theology institutes, the increase in religious education, the sending of textbooks to Turkey to be returned with conservative nationalist elements added, and the support for headscarves in secondary education in Cyprus are all met with opposition. The embassy's dissemination of conservative programs under the guise of cultural programs, as reported in various media outlets, is an example of the AKP's intervention in social life in Cyprus. This, of course, provokes reactions in the Turkish Cypriot community.

What kind of damage have Turkey's interventionist policies caused in the north of the island?

As long as the policy of non-resolution continues in the north of the island, the AKP's influence on the island will increase significantly. Erdoğan's statement that “whatever happens in Turkey will also happen in Cyprus” has unfortunately become increasingly true. Just like in Turkey, Islamization policies have been implemented in the community, and parallel to our experiences, Northern Cyprus has also become an area where the mafia and gambling barons can operate freely. The Ankara government, which has mastered the art of intervention, spreads it to every institution, and keeps tabs on everyone in Northern Cyprus, for some reason cannot see this illegal structure. Ayşemden Akın's interview with Cemil Önal, the former finance director of the murdered gambling baron Halil Falyalı, reveals that this illegal structure gave millions of dollars in bribes to Turkish politicians and bureaucrats. This is precisely where we need to look at the politics of intractability.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Kuzey Kıbrıs pazar günü seçime gidiyor: Kuzey Kıbrıs’ta umut mu çözümsüzlük mü kazanacak?, published in BirGün newspaper on October 18, 2025.