Not just anger, but a will to change the country among the youth

The most striking aspect of the nationwide resistance against the one-man regime has been the strong presence of young people. It was also the youth who sparked the public’s anger against the regime, turning campuses and streets into arenas of protest over the past week. During the day, students boycotted universities, while at night, they took to the streets to expand the resistance.

In Ankara, especially at METU, student-led protests spread rapidly, while the Society Studies Institute released a report on youth between 24–26 March. The protests now closely associated with Saraçhane have been described as the largest mass movement in the country since the 2013 Gezi Resistance. According to the research, the demographic and ideological composition of those taking to the streets shows significant diversity.

TURKEY’S YOUNGEST PROTEST

According to the study, 70.2% of the youth participating in the protests are between the ages of 18 and 24, and 94.2% are under the age of 35 — making this the youngest protest profile in the country’s history. Additionally, 76.5% of the demonstrators are either university graduates or currently enrolled in university, while 61.1% identify as students.

The survey results also reveal very low socio-economic satisfaction among the youth. Some 31.7% of participants stated that they found their current economic situation completely unsatisfactory. The score for expectations regarding their economic future was just 1.79 out of 10. Meanwhile, 31.3% identified themselves as belonging to the lowest three social strata.

But these young people are not without hope: 58.9% believe that Turkey’s potential to become a better country depends on the attitude of its people. Furthermore, 40% say they would not want to go abroad even if they had the opportunity.

When asked about Turkey’s most pressing issue, 54.3% of the young respondents cited “justice,” whereas the general population ranks the economy first at 54.1%.

In terms of political identity, 55.6% of participants define themselves as Kemalists, 16.9% as nationalists, 10.1% as socialists, and 9.7% as social democrats.

When asked, “Do you believe these protests will solve the problems?” 34.1% said, “It depends on the opposition’s stance,” while 29.3% said, “It depends on the protestors’ stance.”

The report concludes that the most significant voice for Turkey’s future is being raised by the youth. This generation is no longer passive, but an active political subject. The report also emphasises that those taking to the streets are demanding justice, democracy, and equality — and that this movement is not just a reaction, but also nourished by a struggle for the future.

Source: Gençlerde olan yalnız bir öfke değil ülkeyi değiştirme iradesi