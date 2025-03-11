Notes from Moscow - 1: Can Trump Be Trusted?

Yaren ÇOLAK

As diplomatic contacts between Russia and the U.S. intensify to bring an end to the war in Ukraine, newspapers following Western sources have begun to publish headlines such as “Peace is Near.” However, on the other side of the iceberg, how Russian newspapers and experts interpret this process remains a point of curiosity.

The green light Trump has given to the prospect of ending the war, now entering its fourth year, is also a hot topic of discussion in Russia. For the past two weeks, newspapers have been focused on the Ukraine crisis revolving around the Trump-Putin duo. However, a recurring theme in Russian newspapers stands out: “Don’t trust the U.S.!”

Politicians’ statements, which merely assess the process as "positive," and expert analyses indicate that neither the Zelensky scandal nor the İstanbul meeting provide a solid enough basis to trust Trump.

A QUESTIONABLE APPROACH TO PEACE

Pravda, the most significant newspaper of the Soviet era, leads the way on this issue. As one flips through its pages, the headlines and expert analyses that emerge serve as warnings. In an interview published in the newspaper titled “Why Shouldn’t We Get Carried Away with the Enthusiasm of U.S.-Russia Talks?”, Russian State Duma Member Leonid Kalashnikov responds to questions. Kalashnikov emphasizes that, despite the seemingly hopeful rhetoric, trusting America and Europe is not the right approach.

Similarly, an article by Elena Bogatskaya titled “We Shouldn’t Just Have Tea and Coffee with Trump” underscores the lack of substance behind the statements. The author argues that peace cannot be built without a normalization of relations. Viewing the mutual statements and the Istanbul meeting as nothing more than a mere tea-and-coffee gathering, the expert calls on both sides to engage in a realistic dialogue.

MIDDLE EAST TANGLE

One of the newspapers dedicating the most coverage to this issue is Kommersant, known for its anti-Kremlin stance. In an interview titled “Trump Sees Peace Talks as a Profitable Opportunity and Will Seize It”, American expert Matthew Hoch highlights two key reasons behind Trump’s Ukraine move. The first is his desire to build a strong leader image in the eyes of the American public; the second is his concern over nuclear armament. The most striking point in the interview is Hoch’s assertion that “Resolving the conflict in Ukraine is easier compared to the Middle East.”

The expert emphasizes that Trump’s Middle East policies should be scrutinized more closely and brings up his support for Netanyahu. He also recalls Trump’s statement, “We don’t want war with Iran,” yet raises the question, “Can Trump’s word be trusted?” while discussing possible scenarios.

Referring to reports in The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal—which, based on intelligence sources, claim that Israel is planning an attack on Iran—Hoch poses critical questions: “In such a scenario, what would U.S. support look like? If the U.S. stands by Israel as it carries out operations against Iran, how will Russia respond? And what about Turkey, which no longer sees itself as merely a regional power but aspires to be a superpower?” According to Hoch, the situation in the Middle East is far more complex and dire.

PRO-PUTIN VOICES CALL FOR PEACE

Contrary to this perspective, Arguments and Facts, a newspaper unwaveringly aligned with Putin and the Kremlin, features an article by military expert Aleksandr Sladkov, who announces that peace will be achieved by summer.

Note: This article is translated from the original Turkish version titled Moskova'dan notlar - 1: Trump’ın ipiyle kuyuya inilir mi?, published in BirGün newspaper on March 11, 2025.3