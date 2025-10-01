NTV's Washington correspondent Hüseyin Günay has been dismissed

NTV has dismissed its Washington correspondent Hüseyin Günay.

Journalist Hüseyin Günay made headlines with his comments in the White House garden while AKP President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

A conversation Günay, who heads NTV's Washington D.C. bureau, had with someone was caught on camera by the Associated Press (AP).

In the footage, Günay says that the meeting did not go well for Turkey and uses critical language. Günay also comments, ‘Inside, there is a fight between Bilal (Erdoğan), Hakan Fidan, and the son-in-law (Selçuk Bayraktar).’

After this video spread on social media, it was claimed that NTV would dismiss Günay in order to avoid falling out with the regime.

In line with these expectations, NTV management decided to dismiss Hüseyin Günay.

No statement has yet been issued by any journalism professional organisations regarding Günay's dismissal.