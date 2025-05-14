'Nureddin Yıldız' protest at Boğaziçi University: Arrest requested for 15

Boğaziçi University students protesting Yıldız’s appearance at the university were detained by police using reverse handcuffs. A total of 97 people were detained during the night, and after giving statements at the police station, 82 were released. Among the remaining 15 was T24 journalist Can Öztürk, who was brought to court in the morning.

After giving statements to the prosecutor, the 15 were referred to the court of peace with an arrest request on the charge of “resisting to prevent the fulfilment of duty.” Proceedings before the judge are expected to begin soon.

HE CLAIMED CHILDREN COULD MARRY AT AGE 6

Theologian Nureddin Yıldız sparked outrage with remarks made during a 2015 programme, saying: “In Islamic law, there is no age limit for marriage. What does that mean? A child can marry before puberty. Children can be married to each other. An adult can marry a child. For instance, can a 7-year-old girl marry a 25-year-old man, or a 7-year-old boy a 25-year-old woman? (…) According to all Muslims who believe in the Quran, there is no age condition for marriage. A 10-year-old, 7-year-old, 6-year-old, a 78-year-old or even a 135-year-old person can be eligible for marriage. There is no age that prevents nikah.”

When it was revealed that Boğaziçi University’s Islamic Studies Club (BİSAK) had invited Nureddin Yıldız to speak at an event titled “Islamic Sciences: For Whom, and How Much?”, many students reacted.

Students gathered in front of the North Pyramid building on campus, holding banners reading “Boğaziçi is not the backyard of the government” and “There’s no place at our university for the mentality that legitimises male violence and abuse.” They chanted slogans like “Get out Nureddin, these campuses are ours” and “No to sharia, fascism, and darkness.”

RIOT POLICE IN THE CAMPUS

Meanwhile, a group outside the university held a counter-demonstration in support of Yıldız. When students attempted to march, riot police arrived. Students responded with slogans like “Where were the police when women were dying?” and “We won’t stay silent, we’re not afraid, we won’t obey.” Tensions occasionally escalated into scuffles. Eventually, students were surrounded by police, and several including journalist Can Öztürk were detained with reverse handcuffs. The İstanbul Governor’s Office confirmed 97 detentions.

PROTEST DURING THE EVENT

During the event, a student reportedly threw a small object at Yıldız. Others in the room surrounded and physically assaulted the student before removing them from the classroom.

In the evening, protesting students marched on campus but were blocked by private security and riot police. The group was encircled, and 97 people were detained in total.

