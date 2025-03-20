Nuri Aslan appointed as acting Mayor of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality

CHP İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Council Member Nuri Aslan has been appointed as the acting mayor of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB).

The letter of delegation, handwritten by İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on March 19 (Wednesday), was submitted to the İBB Private Secretariat. In the letter, İmamoğlu stated: "To ensure that municipal operations are not disrupted due to the ongoing investigation by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, the role of Acting Mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality will be carried out by İBB Council Member Nuri Aslan during this process."

Following this letter, Nurten Uğursoy, Head of the İBB Directorate of Administrative Affairs and Decisions, sent an official notice to the İstanbul Governorship, Nuri Aslan, and designated distribution groups.

The notice stated: “To ensure that İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality operations are not disrupted due to the ongoing investigation by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, the attached letter from our Mayor, Mr. Ekrem İmamoğlu, designating Council Member Mr. Nuri Aslan as the acting mayor during this period, is hereby submitted."

MURAT ONGUN’S ASSETS SEIZED

Meanwhile, the corruption and terrorism investigations into İBB are ongoing.

As part of the ongoing investigation into İBB, İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office requested the seizure of İBB Media AŞ Chairman Murat Ongun’s assets. Upon this request, the criminal court of peace ruled to confiscate the assets.

Meanwhile, the assets of İmamoğlu İnşaat Ticaret ve Sanayi Anonim Şirketi, in which Ekrem İmamoğlu is a partner, had also been seized by a ruling from the on-duty criminal court of peace at the request of the prosecutor’s office.

Source: İBB Başkanı vekaleti görevine Nuri Aslan getirildi