Objection filed against Ekrem İmamoğlu’s arrest

İmamoğlu’s lawyers Fikret İlkiz, Hasan Fehmi Demir, Tora Pekin and Mehmet Pehlivan submitted the objection to the İstanbul 10th Criminal Court of Peace. The petition requested “the lifting of İmamoğlu’s detention and his release, or, should this unlawful detention persist, the referral of the file to the competent Criminal Court of First Instance for review upon objection.”

NO FINDINGS BASED ON CONCRETE EVIDENCE

The petition underlined that one of the most fundamental requirements of a criminal investigation is to clearly demonstrate, based on concrete facts, the causality between the act and the alleged crime, along with identifying the perpetrator in terms of time, place and means. It noted that in the current investigation, there was no such factual grounding, citing, for instance: '“with regard to the allegation of bribery, no concrete fact-based determinations were made as to who gave how many liras to whom, on what date, for what purpose, to whom, and how many liras; with regard to the allegation of bid rigging, the date and subject of the bid, how the bid was rigged, by what action, and how, on what date, for what purpose, and by whom the seizure of personal data was carried out”'.

NOT AN ALLEGATION, BUT SLANDER

The petition stated that the accusations were made in bulk, without being individualised, and were abstract and unfounded. “In this respect, the term ‘slander’ would be more appropriate than ‘allegation’. The instruments presented as evidence to supposedly reinforce these slanders make the situation even graver in terms of the investigation authorities,” the petition read.

QUESTIONS BASED ON WITNESS TESTIMONIES

Regarding witness evidence, the petition noted: “Of the 46 questions directed at Ekrem İmamoğlu and forming the basis of the accusations, 17 rely on the accounts of anonymous witnesses, and 14 on regular witnesses (whose names were also withheld), totalling 31 questions based on witness statements. These statements were not reviewed as a whole but instead selectively quoted and embedded within pre-constructed questions. This not only violates the principle of directness but also deprives the defence of the ability to examine the statements, gravely breaching the principle of equality of arms and the right to a fair trial.”

It emphasised that witness testimony is among the least reliable forms of evidence in criminal proceedings and that witnesses must recount only what they perceived through their senses. Subjective impressions drawn from these perceptions are not valid as testimony. “A witness cannot offer their own interpretation as testimony,” the petition reminded, citing criminal law principles.

It also noted that anonymous witness statements, without supporting corroborative evidence, cannot form the basis of a conviction a position that has become settled case law. The petition highlighted that many witnesses conveyed second-hand hearsay or vague comments such as “I heard,” “It was being talked about,” and even “I don’t know for sure, but it might be.” This significantly undermines the credibility of the statements and suggests the testimonies may have been fabricated rather than factual.

FACTUAL ERRORS AND OMISSIONS IN MASAK REPORTS

Another justification for the detention was the MASAK (Financial Crimes Investigation Board) reports. The petition stated: “The first of the three reports was dated 4 March 2025, fifteen days before İmamoğlu’s detention, while the other two were dated 17 March 2025, two days prior. These reports cover asset details, bank transactions, and company records, but contain no legal assessment. Moreover, due to the rush in preparing them, several findings are incomplete or erroneous. During both the investigation and the interrogation by the Criminal Court of Peace, İmamoğlu was not told which findings allegedly constituted which crimes, nor was he questioned on this basis. The submission reports prepared by the property inspectors, which contain some legal evaluations, are also not credible in terms of content. The report contains many judgemental determinations such as “making a cover for irregularities”, “making unjust gains”, “illegitimate transactions”, “conducting fraudulently”, “turning a blind eye to unlawfulness”. These findings should be evaluated together with the fact that the appointment of the property inspectors was not independent and autonomous and the unlawful purpose of the investigation, which was instrumentalised by politics."

The petition stated that abstract references such as “the nature and characteristics of the crime,” “the offence being among catalogue crimes,” and “the minimum and maximum penalties prescribed by law” cannot in themselves constitute valid grounds for detention, and such reasoning requires no further explanation.

THE STRONGEST CANDIDATE FOR THE PRESIDENCY

The petition also rejected the detention justification claiming that Ekrem İmamoğlu posed a “high risk of flight and concealment,” stating: “The person in question represents sixteen million people living in İstanbul and is the strongest candidate for the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey in the upcoming election. This claim so implausible that even those making it cannot believe it alone proves all our assertions that this investigation is being conducted not according to legal norms but driven by political motives, under judges and prosecutors who have lost their independence and impartiality. It is a sad situation. Therefore, we request that Ekrem İmamoğlu’s arrest decided as a result of an investigation carried out from beginning to end with legally prohibited procedures, based on no concrete evidence, and rightly opposed by tens of millions of our people be lifted and that he be released. Should this unlawful arrestæ persist, we demand that the file be referred for review to the competent and authorised Criminal Court of First Instance.”

Source: Ekrem İmamoğlu'nun tutukluluğuna itiraz edildi