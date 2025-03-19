Giriş / Abone Ol
ODTÜ students march to Kızılay: "We will not bow to AKP tyranny

Following the detention of Ekrem İmamoğlu, student protests have spread from İstanbul universities to Ankara.

  • 19.03.2025 21:03
  • Giriş: 19.03.2025 21:03
  • Güncelleme: 19.03.2025 21:05
Photo: BirGün

Following the detention of Ekrem İmamoğlu, student protests have spread from İstanbul universities to Ankara. Students from Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ) have begun their march toward Kızılay, carrying a banner that reads: "We Will Not Bow to AKP Tyranny."

Following the detention of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu this morning, protests have erupted across multiple universities.

In the evening, ODTÜ students left their campus and began marching toward Kızılay.

Nearly 2,000 students carried a banner reading "We Will Not Surrender to AKP Tyranny!" while chanting "Government, resign!"

