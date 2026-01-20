Oğuzhan Müftüoğlu: It is not sufficient for each group to fight for its own rights; a social force must be created

The ‘Searching for Turkey's Way Out’ meetings continue. Important discussions took place at meetings in Mersin and Adana attended by BirGün writer Oğuzhan Müftüoğlu and the LEFT Party spokesperson Önder İşleyen. CHP PM member İlhan Cihaner also participated in the Adana meeting and contributed to the discussions.

At the meetings, which were attended by a large number of participants, the main topics of discussion were how Turkey can escape from the current regime, how united struggles can be developed along this path, and the responsibilities of the left and opposition movements in this regard.

WE MUST DEVELOP A JOINT STRUGGLE

Oğuzhan Müftüoğlu emphasised in his speeches that Turkey faces a very difficult process. Müftüoğlu said that the honourable people, workers, youth, women and oppressed peoples of the country are against this regime, but that the main force keeping this regime in power is the support it receives from the West, primarily from US imperialism. Assessing developments in the Middle East and imperialism's current lawlessness as factors empowering this regime, Müftüoğlu said the following about Turkey's transformation:

"The Republic of Turkey has been stripped of its meaning as a republic as we know it; its foundations have been altered. The Republic was founded in rebellion against imperialist encirclement; at that time, US and Western policies were not in favour of the establishment of an independent and secular state. They were more in favour of a proxy country that was dependent on them and through which the peoples of the Middle East could be kept under control via the Caliphate. However, after the 1950s, Turkey was rapidly subjected to a process of transformation.

Oğuzhan Müftüoğlu

As part of the process initiated by joining NATO, the military structure was reorganised in line with the American system. The entire state structure, from intelligence to counter-guerrilla organisations, was shaped to be dependent on America. The revolutionary, anti-imperialist struggle that rose from the mid-1960s onwards was carried out as a rebellion against Turkey's re-colonisation within this American system. This rebellion has continued in our struggles from Deniz and Mahir to DEV-GENÇ to the present day.

12 March and 12 September were carried out to suppress this wave of social awakening. After 12 September, religion was given free rein, and the country was offered up to the unlimited exploitation of international capital. Under conditions where the left and the revolutionary movement were suppressed, the country was virtually prepared for AKP regime rule. The AKP's rise to regime power, as we recall, was achieved through processes centred on the CIA's regional chiefs. It is known that the AKP was established through such intervention; they themselves recount this in their newspapers.

With the BOP Co-Presidencies, Turkey was steered towards the Middle East. Turkey was reimagined as a centre of caliphate. In this direction, all progressive accumulations were liquidated, and the entire structure of the state was attempted to be transformed along Islamic lines. This structure, which we define as colonial-type fascism, where there is no democracy, was transformed into an Islamist fascist dictatorship by changing its nature. Such a transformation was carried out with American support and the surrender of the opposition.

The 2010 referendum was a crucial threshold in the takeover of the high judiciary, which the regime now uses to suppress all opposition. This process was achieved with the support of a section of the opposition, accompanied by the regime's false claims that it would democratise the country.

The transition to a one-man regime was made possible by the counting of unstamped ballots, which the opposition accepted by surrendering. Imperialism does not content itself with determining the regimes in countries like ours; it also works to determine the opposition. These are facts that must be remembered in order to reveal the difficulties of the process ahead and to determine what needs to be done.”

Müftüoğlu stated that the regime, which has lost all its support and is experiencing a period prior to collapse, is trying to survive by fragmenting the opposition, intimidating society and numbing it. He expressed that the solution lies in forming a social force with the following words:

“Our days are now spent watching a juggler's game with operations carried out on a group of celebrities. The lives of a group of celebrities, who are of no interest to society, are taking over everywhere, including opposition TV stations.

While society is being numbed, the real problems of the country can be concealed. The CHP is waging a commendable struggle against the attacks directed at them. However, no policy is being pursued to solve the accumulated problems of society.

Without offering any fundamental criticism of the system, the opposition seems to be continuing along the same lines. Looking at the debates surrounding the Kurdish issue, a division within the opposition is also apparent.

We have stated that a country where the Kurdish people can gain their rights and live together freely cannot be achieved through the hands of the right wing and with the support of imperialism. The solution to this Kurdish issue lies in developing a common struggle against a regime that has no interest in a democratic solution.

The vast majority of the people, both Kurdish and Turkish, are against this regime. The interests of the oppressed and the workers lie in getting rid of this regime. To this end, workers, women, young people, pensioners, everyone is fighting for their own rights.

These are very important, but opposition where each group fights only for its own rights is not enough on its own. All these forces cannot succeed without uniting in a struggle to defeat the current regime and without forming a social force. The only way forward is for all the oppressed, Turks, Kurds, Alevis, Sunnis, all of us, to organise and unite as a social force.”

THIS ROTTEN SHELL WILL BE BROKEN

Önder İşleyen, who pointed out that the world, from Venezuela to the Middle East, is in the clutches of imperialist banditry, stated that we are in a period where the peoples' objections and searches against this are also rising.

İşleyen said:

"When we paid a solidarity visit to the Venezuelan Ambassador, he said that behind the banditry they were facing was the collapse of the empire. Behind this display of power that knows no bounds, behind the invasiveness synonymous with Trump, there is such decay.

While imperialism, from Venezuela to the Middle East, is being pursued in every field, integrated with an internal war against immigrants, it is also accumulating a tremendous storm of resistance. While the people of Venezuela and Latin America are putting up an unyielding anti-imperialist resistance, in the United States, resistance in the footsteps of the Black Panthers and protests against banditry are rising and uniting against the attacks.

The situation in Turkey is not much different. The political Islamist dictatorship is attempting to establish an autocratic regime by suppressing all opposition and turning elections into a sham.

The process they initiated under the name of a Turkey without terrorism, which we have said from the outset has nothing to do with a democratic solution to the Kurdish question, aims to control developments in Syria and use this to maintain their own regime at home.

Looking at what has happened in Syria over the past week, the fact that those in power are carrying out a conquest movement alongside jihadists, and considering what America's long-standing policy of ‘hold the hare, run the hound’ means for the people, it should be clear to everyone that the solutions do not lie here.”

RESISTANCE WILL FIND THE REVOLUTIONARY PATH

Expressing that the people are searching for a way out, İşleyen also said the following about the struggles against these regimes:

“In the period following the defeat of real socialism, liberal and postmodern views declaring the end of imperialism and class struggle became influential within the left.

Throughout this period, under the banner of developing prosperity and democracy in line with globalisation, societies were driven to fragment around ethnic and sectarian identities. Turkey was also swept into this wave of reaction with the regime that began with the AKP coming to power.

At this stage, in an environment where ethnic and sectarian-based societies are divided into small pieces and positioned against each other, the US maintains its hegemony by stepping on the blood of the people. This is the dark side of the reality surrounding this region and our country. Against this, there are the people's quests for liberation.

In recent times, discussions on socialism have mostly been voiced by former Communists in Russia through their longing for socialism. Today, surveys showing the preference for socialism among the younger generation are being shared everywhere from America to Europe. The situation is no different in Turkey. Young people, above all, are resisting as the gravediggers of this regime.”

Finally, İlhan Cihaner said, “Today, the common goal of all opposition must be to put an end to this one-man regime. This is a very important threshold we must overcome. We must act with the awareness that we must unite and fight once again for this. I find these discussions and searches being conducted for this purpose very important.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Oğuzhan Müftüoğlu: Her kesimin kendi hakları için mücadele etmesi yetmez, toplumsal bir güç oluşturulmalı, published in BirGün newspaper on January 20, 2026.