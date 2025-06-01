Oğuzhan Müftüoğlu: The counter-revolution is being completed with the constitution

BirGün writer Oğuzhan Müftüoğlu spoke at a discussion titled ‘Power, Opposition and the Path of the Left’ organised by the Ankara branch of TAKSAV (Foundation for Social Research, Culture and Arts). Evaluating the new constitution discussions brought to the agenda by the AKP, Müftüoğlu stated that Tayyip Erdoğan's recent linking of the issue to the new constitution is aimed at constitutionally guaranteeing the ongoing counter-revolutionary process. Oğuzhan Müftüoğlu said the following:

“Over the past 20 years, with the support of the US and the CIA, the entire structure of the state has been transformed into an Islamist axis as a result of a process carried out in line with the BOP, of which Tayyip Erdoğan himself said he was the ‘co-chair’. The past 50 years have been experienced as a counter-revolution and a project of transformation into Islamist fascism in Turkey. This process is a counter-revolution aimed at eliminating the independence-oriented elements of the Kemalist state structure from the founding period of the republic. The 12 March and 12 September coups are also part of this process. Turkey has undergone a counter-revolutionary process. The constitution is not being implemented in practice. All state laws, the structure of intelligence agencies and parliament have been changed; the regime has been altered, and the state has made significant progress towards becoming an Islamist-fascist state. What is being sought today is to make this transformation permanent through a constitutional amendment. Their aim is to secure this regime legally; if they fail to do so, they will continue this de facto situation by opening the way for Erdoğan to remain in power for another term.”

Assessing the question of ‘what stance the opposition movement should take on the constitutional debates,’ Müftüoğlu emphasised the need to oppose any initiative that could be brought to the agenda to perpetuate the regime by ‘pretending to propose a solution to the Kurdish issue’ and ‘attempting to turn this process into an opportunity for the ruling party,’ saying:

“The constitutional debate is a means of perpetuating the Islamist regime and Erdoğan. It is a search for support; the issue is that simple. A constitution is about establishing common principles to hold all segments of society together. Is there even the slightest indication of this in this government? Could this government possibly have the intention of bringing all the people of this country together in brotherhood? Discussing the constitution in this environment is absurd. However, it can be discussed to reveal their intentions. All proposals that come with beautiful articles, all discussions on this matter, are superfluous; this must be discussed with clarity.”

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Oğuzhan Müftüoğlu: Karşıdevrim anayasa ile tamamlanmak isteniyor, published in BirGün newspaper on June 1, 2025.