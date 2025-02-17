Oğuzhan Müftüoğlu: The matter of the people taking charge of their own destiny

Interview by Barış İnce

We spoke with Oğuzhan Müftüoğlu, one of the leading figures of the Turkish revolutionary movement, about the opposition’s problems from past to present, the government's new repression strategy, the discussions on “opening up”, and the possibilities for a united opposition.

In the May 2023 elections, Kılıçdaroğlu ran as the candidate of The Table of Six (Nation Alliance) and lost to Erdoğan. What do you think were the main mistakes of the opposition at that time?

Looking back today, there is undoubtedly much to say. The issue of The Table of Six, Kılıçdaroğlu’s candidacy... These have been widely discussed. When we look at the situation of some MPs elected through The Table of Six today, there is hardly a need to say much more…

In my view, one of the most significant mistakes in the May 2023 elections was that Mr. Kemal almost never addressed the problem of the one-man regime throughout his entire election campaign. Kılıçdaroğlu’s campaign was conducted by shifting the focus away from regime discussions, instead revolving around ordinary everyday topics such as holiday bonuses and pensions. The election concluded without almost any criticism or objection regarding what is arguably the most pressing issue in the country today. I do not see this as a mere coincidence or an oversight but rather as a deliberate choice. If this choice was made in order not to lose the support of imperialist, dominant forces because the presidential system aligns with their preferences, then the defeat was inevitable from the outset.

VICTORY CANNOT BE ACHIEVED WITHOUT THE PEOPLE AS THE SUBJECT

In addition, another crucial mistake, in my opinion, was treating the election —an election that was a vital matter for the fate of the country and tens of millions of people as an issue to be decided solely among the parties at the Table of Six, most of which had right-wing roots. This approach excluded organized political opposition groups from the process, including trade unions, professional organizations, and democratic mass organizations. As a result, the leaders of the Table of Six engaged in negotiations and bargaining over who would be the candidate and then simply asked the broadest organized sections of society to vote for the candidate they had chosen.

I believe this was one of the critical mistakes in the 2023 elections. Particularly in countries like ours, it was not understood that victory cannot be achieved without the active support, and more importantly, the agency of the broadest organized opposition sectors of society. When analyzing the inconsistencies that led to the opposition’s defeat, this issue must not be overlooked. Imperialist dominant forces maintain their hegemony not only by designing governments in countries like ours but also by shaping the opposition.

Looking at the last 40-50 years of Turkish history, we see that after the 1950s and 1960s, the state was transformed into a structure dependent on the imperialist system, and the Kemalist state apparatus was gradually converted into an Islamist-fascist regime. This transformation process, which included the liquidation of revolutionary dynamics during the periods of March 12 and September 12, has brought us to where we are today.

THE MISTAKE OF LEGITIMIZING THE ONE-MAN REGIME

Now, discussions about candidacy have begun again. The CHP is holding a primary election. There seems to be a rivalry between İmamoğlu, Yavaş, and Özel, and this is being reflected in society. Are the same mistakes being repeated?

Unfortunately, it appears that opposition forces are maintaining the same stance. For months, with encouragement from government circles, the debate has been about how to decide which of the two mayors will be the presidential candidate! Once again, there is no discussion about the problems created by the one-man regime and how to resolve them…

After the local elections, there was an atmosphere of hope, but it quickly dissipated with the normalization debates. How do you assess these normalization discussions?

Given the current conditions in the country and society, it is difficult to understand why the opposition has taken a stance favoring “normalization politics.” Even though Mr. Özgür defends this by saying, “Tensions benefit the government, and polls show that our stance is correct” this ultimately means endorsing the one-man regime and all its anti-democratic practices, adopting a reconciliatory attitude towards it. Unfortunately, they are still continuing in the same manner.

A SOLUTION DISCONNECTED FROM DEMOCRATIZATION CLAIMS

Following Bahçeli’s call for a resolution, there have been talks with Kurdish political circles and discussions about a constitutional amendment aimed at re-electing Erdoğan as president. How do you view these developments?

Regarding Bahçeli’s “resolution call,” I find the situation somewhat dramatically ironic. Of course, resolving the Kurdish issue remains a crucial democratic challenge for Turkey. However, as Bahçeli himself has explicitly stated, it is evident that there is no such democratization approach in any issue concerning the country.

All of this suggests that the government is attempting to use this issue as a bargaining chip for the “presidential system”. On the other hand, I find it difficult to understand why some friends from the Kurdish Movement are hoping for a “resolution” disconnected from Turkey’s democratization issue, based solely on developments in the Middle East, appears to me as a topic that requires further explanation.

What should the left and revolutionary forces do as the one-man regime increases its pressure?

There have been ongoing discussions about a United Struggle. Different experiences have shaped the understanding of a united struggle. How should this be approached today? As I mentioned earlier, given the policies pursued by the one-man regime and the conditions the country has been dragged into, the real issue is that millions of people under heavy oppression and exploitation—Kurds, Turks, Alevis, Sunnis, women, men, young and old, retirees and workers, the broadest opposition segments of society—must take the stage against what is happening behind the scenes and take charge of their own lives and future.

Otherwise, there is no salvation alone!

Note: This interview is translated from the original article entitled Oğuzhan Müftüoğlu: Halkın kendi kaderine sahip çıkma meselesi published in BirGün Pazar on February 16, 2025.